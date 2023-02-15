Hailey Beiber, in a now-deleted Tiktok video, shared a clip of herself, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-synching to an audio trend that said, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right" during the same time Selena Gomez was being body-shamed for posing for paparazzi pictures in a bikini after she gained weight. Selena has since commented on a fan's reaction to the original that had been taken down.

Selena's fans have been in an uproar over the shady post as many of them reminded the public that Hailey herself once begged Selena's fans to stop bullying her. Page Six reports that User @ellenacuario said: "Is she for real? Did she really? I'm not really an avid follower of the situation but isn't Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey's a b—-h."

In the same reaction video, the "Bad Liar" singer commented "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X," surprising her fans that not only does the singer seem to agree that the video did indeed seem to be directed at her but that the "Kill Em with Kindness" artist is indeed staying true to her brand.

This controversy comes after the "Lose You to Love Me" singer and Rhode skin beauty founder made headlines when the two women reunited and posed for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala. In a photo taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, they were seen smiling and sharing a hug, supposedly "burying the hatchet" and becoming friends.

Hailey has also spoken up on the issue and defended herself saying,"I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girl night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone."