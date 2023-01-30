Carla Belluci, a social media influencer dubbed "Britain's most hated woman" admitted to The Sun that she spent over £10,000 on scantily clad strippers and £200 bottles of Dom Perignon champagne for her teenage daughter's 18th birthday.

Carla says her daughter Tanisha's birthday bash will be done "in style" with a party that "the whole village to remember". She says judgemental parents should just "jog on" as she "doesn't see the issue".

Talking about the controversial party, she said: "Rather than popping a sad £5 prosecco I am going to make sure Tanisha's first taste of booze is from a bottle of £200 Dom Perignon champagne and I want to make sure she does it in style.

"She's going to see Magic Mike Live the week before she turns 18 so I thought, 'why not continue the theme?' so I have booked three strippers to wait on her and her friend's hand and foot. I know full well that local mums will be horrified by the idea, but at the end of the day she's an adult, I don't see the issue!" she continued.

The mother of three resides near Hitchin, Hertfordshire and defends her parental choice by pointing out that the strippers' modesty would be shielded by "a little apron" and that she's not a "monster" so underaged guests will be barred from drinking her expensive champagne.

"It won't bother me at all seeing Tanisha around naked waiters, we're more like friends than mother and daughter and I'd much rather she was doing that than necking vodka in a field," Carla remarked.

The exorbitant expense for the party comes from the stripper waiters billed "around £600" per hour and includes the cost of the DJ, Magician and photo-ready doughnut wall. Tanisha's birthday celebration also comes complete with a mother-daughter trip to Paris.