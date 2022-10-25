Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez made headlines when the two women reunited and posed for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala. In a photo taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer and Rhode skin beauty founder can be seen smiling and sharing a hug.

An inside source divulged to In Touch Weekly that "after years of being pitted against each other," Selena and Hailey are finally on "friendly terms."

"They're both in very different places in their lives now, so they were finally able to put the past behind them and make peace. She's mature enough now to realize she and Justin were a recipe for disaster. She's over him. She thinks Hailey is a good person and wishes her well," shared the source.

The "Ghost" singer is, however, "freaking out" over the idea of his wife and ex comparing notes of their relationships with him. He has reportedly been distressed ever since he saw the viral photos of the two during the 2nd Annual Gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

A source said, "He's even warned Hailey to keep her distance from Selena, despite calling a truce. As far as he's concerned, all hell can break loose again at any moment."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, just a couple of months after he broke up with his years-long on-again-off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Many fans of the singers speculated that Bieber's relationships may have overlapped with allegations that he cheated on both women. However, things seem to be settled now that the two women have reunited and are becoming friends.

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated four years of marriage, and Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating Italian producer Andrea Iervolino, who she was spotted vacationing with in Italy during her 30th birthday.