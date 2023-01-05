Singer-actress Selena Gomez posted several photos on Instagram of her with celebrity couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who got married in April 2022. The caption teasingly reads "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," implying that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer is romantically involved with the couple.

The photographs of them together were taken in Los Cabos, Mexico. The pictures include a black and white shot of the jovial trio hugging on a yacht. Some candid snaps of them together show the "Only Murders in the Building" actress leaning towards Peltz's cheek and another one features the two getting their hair and makeup done together.

As of writing, the photo has received more than 5 million likes and thousands of comments from adoring fans who are happy to see the singer enjoying life with loved ones.

One fan said, "Could y'all imagine somehow meeting Selena and becoming her best friend. Like it's literally my dream. I cannot imagine how much fun they have," while another person said, "I ship this so hard."

Nicola Peltz shared more photos of their escapade on her own Instagram, sharing the matching Valentino dresses she and Selena were given to wear for the celebration in Mexico. The gorgeous silver sequin mini dresses featured open backs and had short hemlines.

Peltz wore silver platform shoes with her dress while Gomez chose to walk through the sandy beaches barefoot. To commemorate the special occasion, both women had their names embroidered into their respective Valentino dresses alongside the year "2023".

Hypebae reports that the pair have also gotten matching friendship tattoos on their inner arms. A welcome addition to Selena's growing collection of at least 17 tattoos with special meanings that the actress has accumulated over the years.

Last year, the "Look At Her Now" singer released the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. It came out on Apple TV+ on Nov. 2.