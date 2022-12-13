Taylor Swift, who is set to go on her "Midnights" tour next year, is extremely worried about her safety after environmental advocate groups leaked her ongoing travel itinerary online. According to The Sun, the 32-year-old singer's travel schedule was posted on social media by activist groups protesting her private plane's massive carbon footprint.

Earlier this year, a published study by sustainability marketing agency Yard looked into "the usage of private planes by celebrities in order to track carbon emissions and find out the worst celeb contributors to climate change."

The "Anti-Hero" singer went viral for being at the top of their list. ​​While the pop star's spokesperson said, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect" in a statement, Swift continued to face backlash online and drew the ire of environmentally conscious netizens.

Now that her private itinerary has been made public, Taylor Swift and her Swifties are worried about her security. A close friend of the "All Too Well" singer divulged that the multiple Grammy winner is "terrified that they are putting a target on her everywhere she goes."

Taylor had to deal with a number of stalkers and overbearing paparazzi even when she was just starting out in her entertainment career. To protect herself, she has had to invest hundreds of thousands of pounds on security, similar to fellow celebrity Tom Cruise who uses these to keep the location of their private jets secret.

The confidante said that the singer "feels she is back to square one in her efforts to maintain her safety." A security expert seconded this and said, "She is one of the most stalked celebrities in the world, and her safety is being put at risk under the guise that it is eco-conscious, when in fact, it is nothing more than another way to stalk her."

They continued by saying, "If something happens, they could be held accountable."