An Indiana state court judge and his wife are recovering after being shot at their home in Lafayette, a violent incident that has prompted a major multi-agency investigation and drawn in federal authorities. Police say Judge Steven Meyer and his wife Kimberly Meyer were injured during the Sunday afternoon shooting and are now in stable condition.

Officers were called to the residential block shortly after 2:17 p.m. following reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found the couple wounded. Judge Meyer had been shot in the arm, while his wife suffered a gunshot wound to her hip. Both were treated by medical personnel and taken for further care. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, confirming that shots had been fired near or at the property.

What Police Say Happened

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed the injuries in a statement, describing the shooting as an active investigation. Authorities have not released details about a suspect or motive, and it remains unclear whether the attack was targeted or random.

Investigators say they are working to reconstruct the events leading up to the shooting, including how the gunman approached the home and whether the victims had any prior interaction with the attacker. No arrests had been announced as of the latest update.

The attack occurred late Saturday, January 18, 2026, with both victims surviving but requiring hospitalization.



FBI Joins Multi-Agency Investigation

Given the seriousness of the incident and Judge Meyer's position within the Indiana court system, the investigation has expanded beyond local police. The FBI is now assisting, alongside the Indiana State Police, Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, West Lafayette Police Department and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said the coordinated effort is aimed at identifying and apprehending those responsible as quickly as possible. Residents in the area have been urged to report any suspicious activity or information that could assist investigators.

Victims Thank Police and Medical Staff

In a brief statement given to the police, Kimberly Meyer expressed confidence in law enforcement and gratitude for the response to the shooting. As reported by Fox 26, she thanked police officers, investigators and medical teams who treated both her and her husband.

Officials have not indicated how long the couple is expected to remain under medical care, but confirmed that both are stable and receiving appropriate treatment.

City Leaders Condemn 'Senseless' Violence

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski condemned the shooting, describing it as a 'senseless unacceptable act of violence'. He said every available resource was being used to track down the individual or individuals responsible.

The mayor added that his thoughts were with the Meyer family and sought to reassure residents that public safety remains a top priority as the investigation continues.

Judicial Community Reacts

Concern has spread through Indiana's legal community following the attack. In a message sent to trial and appellate judges across the state, Loretta Rush said she was deeply grateful that Judge Meyer and his wife had survived the shooting.

The incident has renewed attention on the safety of judges and public officials, particularly amid a climate of heightened tensions and isolated attacks on members of the judiciary nationwide.

What Remains Unknown

Police have not disclosed a motive, suspect description or whether the shooting was directly linked to Judge Meyer's professional role. Authorities stressed that the investigation remains active and that more information will be released when it can be confirmed.

For now, the focus remains on recovery for the victims and identifying those responsible for a shooting that has shaken the Lafayette community.