A Louisiana jury has convicted a 61-year-old man of raping and impregnating a female family member after hearing evidence of years of abuse that prosecutors said caused permanent physical damage and lifelong trauma.

The verdict means the defendant now faces a mandatory life sentence, with sentencing scheduled for later this month, bringing renewed scrutiny to why the case lay dormant for years before finally reaching court.

Jury Delivers Guilty Verdict on Multiple Counts

Jurors at Caddo District Court found Larry Darby guilty of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest and sexual battery, according to a report by KSLA.

Under Louisiana law, the aggravated rape conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. He also faces the possibility of additional decades in prison for the remaining offences when he is sentenced on 27 January.

Prosecutors said the case represented one of the most severe examples of prolonged intra-family abuse they had seen, with the jury hearing detailed testimony about violence, coercion and lasting harm.

Abuse Began in Childhood, Court Heard

During the trial, jurors were told that the abuse began when the victim was about 12 years old and continued over several years between 2003 and 2009. Testimony described repeated sexual assaults inside the family home and a pattern of control enforced through violence.

The victim told the court she was beaten and strangled when she resisted, a tactic prosecutors said was used to maintain silence and compliance. The assaults ultimately resulted in pregnancy, with the victim forced to carry and give birth to Darby's child.

Permanent Injuries Detailed in Testimony

One of the most striking aspects of the trial was the extent of the physical injuries described. Prosecutors said the beatings and strangulation caused extensive damage to the victim's teeth, leaving her without any upper teeth. She also has permanent scarring on her neck.

The injuries were presented to the jury as irreversible, forming a central part of the prosecution's argument that the harm inflicted could never be undone.

Why the Case Went Cold for Years

The verdict has raised questions about why justice took so long. Court documents show that an initial investigation in 2005 did not progress, with the case effectively stalling for years. At the time, prosecutors said there was insufficient corroborating evidence to proceed.

The matter remained unresolved until new information emerged years later, allowing authorities to revisit the allegations. Prosecutors stressed that the delay was not due to the victim's account changing, but rather the lack of evidence needed to meet the legal threshold at the time.

DNA Evidence Reopened the Case

The breakthrough came when DNA evidence confirmed Darby as the father of the victim's child. Prosecutors described this forensic confirmation as the turning point that allowed the case to move forward.

Jurors were told the DNA findings corroborated the victim's testimony and provided the scientific proof needed to revive a case that had long been dormant.

Prior Conviction Cited in Court

During the trial, prosecutors also referenced Darby's previous conviction in Texas in 2022 for assaulting a stepchild. The conviction was introduced to show a pattern of abusive behaviour involving children, strengthening the prosecution's case.

Defence attorney John Bokenfohr represented Darby at trial.

Prosecutors Praise Victim's Courage

Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr said the verdict affirmed the victim's account after years of silence. He told the court that time had not changed the truth and praised the jury for its careful examination of the evidence.

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Ron Christopher Stamps and Britney A. Green.

Darby, who previously lived in Caddo Parish before moving to Bossier City and later Texas, remains in custody ahead of sentencing, where the court will determine the full length of his prison term.