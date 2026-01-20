A Michigan military recruiter is facing serious felony charges after authorities alleged he used his position to make contact with teenagers and engage in sexual contact and inappropriate messaging, a case investigators say remains active as more potential information is sought.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Brandon Phelps, 28, of Norton Shores, was arraigned on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving minors aged 13 to 15. Court records state the alleged offences occurred in August 2024 and involved teenage students in the Grand Haven area.

What Investigators Allege

Sheriff's office investigators began examining the case in August 2025 after receiving reports of inappropriate contact between Phelps and teenage students. According to an official report cited by Michigan Live, the investigation led authorities to believe the recruiter 'appears to have utilised his role' to initiate contact with students.

Officials said that after safeguards were put in place to prevent further interaction with teenagers, investigators uncovered information suggesting Phelps had previously contacted multiple females from area schools. Authorities allege that sexual contact and inappropriate messaging occurred before the investigation began.

Charges and Potential Prison Sentence

Phelps is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony under Michigan law that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The charge applies to cases involving sexual contact with minors aged between 13 and 15, an age group afforded specific legal protections.

Law enforcement officials have stressed that the allegations remain unproven and will be tested through the court process.

Arrest, Bond and Court Proceedings

Court records show an arrest warrant was obtained and Phelps was detained at the Ottawa County Jail before being arraigned on Friday, 9 January, in the 58th District Court in Grand Haven. The arraignment was held before District Court Judge Craig Bunce.

Phelps posted a $35,000 (roughly £26,000) cash surety bond on 16 January and was released pending further proceedings. His attorney is listed in court documents as Heath M. Lynch.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has said the investigation is still ongoing and may expand as detectives continue reviewing information. Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of inappropriate contact involving Phelps to come forward.

Members of the public can contact the sheriff's office directly or submit tips anonymously through Silent Observer by calling 877-887-4536 or visiting mosotips.com.

Safeguarding and Teen Contact Concerns

While officials have not detailed specific safeguarding measures, the case has drawn attention to concerns surrounding access to teenagers by adults in trusted or authoritative roles, particularly in settings linked to schools or youth outreach.

Investigators have emphasised the importance of reporting suspected misconduct promptly, noting that early reporting can prevent further harm.

Key Hearing Ahead as Prosecutors Outline Evidence

Phelps is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Friday, 30 January, before Judge Bunce. During the hearing, prosecutors are expected to outline the evidence supporting the charges, while the defence will have the opportunity to challenge whether the case should proceed to trial.

Phelps remains free on bond as the legal process continues.