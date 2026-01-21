South Korean voice actress Seo Eun-hye, known for her extensive work in animation, foreign drama dubbing, and radio narration, has died at 40, prompting an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans across the entertainment industry.

Seo, a respected figure in the dubbing community, passed away on 17 January 2026, her husband confirming that she died of cardiac arrest on the evening of 16 January, according to reports from the Korea Voice Performance Association and local media.

Cause of Death Confirmed by Family

Her husband, Choi Jae-ho, chairman of the Korea Voice Performance Association, publicly confirmed the cause of death, stating that Seo suffered cardiac arrest late on Thursday night. No additional medical details or underlying health conditions have been disclosed.

Authorities and industry representatives have not indicated any suspicion of foul play, and there has been no public mention of long-term illness, according to reports.

From KBS Recruit to Industry Mainstay

Born in 1985, Seo began her professional career in 2011 after being selected through the 36th open recruitment class at the Korean Broadcasting System's (KBS) voice acting division. Following her training, she transitioned into freelance work, where her career quickly gained momentum.

In over more than a decade, Seo built a diverse portfolio spanning animated series, international television dubbing, radio dramas, and documentary narration, establishing herself as a versatile and dependable voice talent.

Iconic Roles That Defined Her Career

Seo became widely recognised for her performances in animation, voicing Takamine Mion in Pretty Rhythm: Aurora Dream and Seong-cheol in Black Rubber Shoes Season 4. These roles helped solidify her reputation among younger audiences and long-time animation fans.

Her work extended into foreign drama dubbing, where she lent her voice to internationally known characters, including Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Kate in Doctor Foster. She also appeared in Korean-dubbed versions of How to Train Your Dragon, Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge, and Sofia the First.

In addition, Seo maintained a consistent presence on KBS Radio Drama Theater, narrating radio plays and documentaries that showcased her emotional range and calming delivery.

Industry Tributes Highlight Her Impact

Following confirmation of her death, tributes poured in from fellow voice actors and industry figures. Jung Sung-hoon shared a message on social media, writing, 'Rest in peace, our colleague Sun Eun-hye', reflecting the close bonds within the voice acting community.

Veteran voice artist Chae Eui-jin posted a tribute alongside white chrysanthemums, saying, 'To my beautiful junior Eun-hye, may she rest in peace'. Another colleague, Nam Do-hyeong, wrote, 'I will never forget the time we spent together'.

Family Life Behind the Microphone

Seo is survived by her husband and their son. The couple were well known within the industry, having met while Seo was still a student and her future husband was working as an instructor in voice performance. Their shared professional background made them a familiar and respected pairing in Korean broadcasting circles.

Fans Mourn a Voice That Felt Familiar

Fans also expressed grief across social media, with messages reflecting how deeply they connected with Seo's work.

Comments such as 'May she be at peace in the sky' and 'I can still hear her beautiful voice' highlighted the emotional attachment listeners formed through her performances.

A Lasting Legacy in Korean Voice Acting

While Seo Eun-hye's death marks a significant loss for the Korean voice acting industry, her contributions continue to resonate through the characters she brought to life and the narrations that accompanied listeners for years.

Her career underscored the often under-recognised role of voice actors in shaping emotional storytelling across animation, television, and radio, leaving behind a body of work that continues to speak for itself.

What We Know So Far About Her Sudden Passing

What is currently known is that Seo Eun-hye's husband confirmed she died of cardiac arrest on the night of 16 January. No public information has been released regarding any long-term illness or additional contributing factors surrounding her death.

Funeral arrangements and details of her final resting place have not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting, though tributes from fans and colleagues continue to highlight the lasting impact of Seo Eun-hye's life and career.