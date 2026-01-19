The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a major hit on daytime television broadcasts and consistently ranks as one of the top talk shows. Since its launch in September 2019, the show earned 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show, Outstanding Talk Show Host, and Talk Show Entertainment.

The show has long been praised for Clarkson's genuine, fun, and engaging hosting style, which remains a key reason audiences continue to tune in. However, despite its success, rumours about its imminent cancellation have surfaced. Insiders are saying that The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to conclude after its current season (Season 7).

Sources Report Season Finale is At Hand

According to Page Six, several sources said Clarkson is quitting the show after this season. The publication mentioned that one of the insiders revealed that the singer-turned-host's exit is 'definite' while another one claimed her show 'likely will not go on.'

While the show has outperformed its rival programmes with strong ratings, insiders are now questioning the long-term sustainability of Clarkson's daytime TV run. 'Her show is a lot to put on, and looking at the daytime television landscape, it is no longer sustainable,' they said.

With tight deadlines and a continuous need for content, the pressure of working on a successful show is immense. It is demanding for any production team and cast members due to the on-and-off camera responsibilities that include celebrity bookings, audience coordination, and a lot more while keeping viewership ratings at a certain level. For the main host who juggles multiple obligations, the work can be overwhelming regardless of the show's success.

Clarkson To Be Replaced After Rumoured Exit

Sources further speculated that Clarkson is set to be replaced as host since she is quitting after her contract expires this year. Based on the reports, Hoda Kotb, who left Today in January 2025, is being eyed as her replacement. Other names are also being considered for the hosting spot.

Once her contract ends, she may re-evaluate her commitments and explore other opportunities available to her. It was suggested that if she decides not to renew, it would mark the end of the show's run without it being cancelled. This means the network may retain the programme but with a different title and format.

In any case, the 43-year-old 'Catch My Breath' singer is reportedly trying to leave her show due to the demanding nature of daytime television production. Her long break from the show was also brought up amid the buzz that she wants out.

Speculation about the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show first emerged following her hiatus amid unexpected personal circumstances. The singer also postponed several tour dates to prioritise her children, River Rose, 11, Remington 'Remy' Alexander, 11, during that challenging period. Her personal struggles are reportedly influencing her desire to step away from her own programme.

Show Cancellation is Unconfirmed

Despite the rumours, the cancellation of The Kelly Clarkson Show is still unconfirmed. It was pointed out that neither the show's producers nor NBC Universal issued an official statement announcing Clarkson's departure or the show's termination.

There is no official notice from the network stating that Clarkson's talk show is ending. The circulating stories remain unverified even though they have been widely reported. 'People are jumping the gun,' one source stated. 'Nothing is definite yet, and it is still a long season.'