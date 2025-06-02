A virtual fling that feels all too real — as artificial intelligence enters our private lives, many are questioning whether forming sexual or emotional bonds with AI chatbots crosses the line of infidelity.

With digital intimacy on the rise, both experts and everyday users are weighing in on whether it's harmless escapism or a modern form of betrayal.

The Growing Role of AI in Private Life

Over recent years, AI chatbots have become more sophisticated and accessible, making it easier for individuals to form connections that feel personal. Some users report talking to bots for hours about their day, desires, or worries. Others even develop what they consider romantic or sexual relationships with these programmes.

One recent case highlights this trend vividly. A woman shared on Reddit that she walked in on her husband of 14 years having phone sex with an AI chatbot designed to cater to his preferences. The woman described her shock and hurt: she felt as if 'a knife went through her,' and couldn't stop shaking. Despite their prior agreement that emotional cheating was acceptable, she believed her partner's behaviour crossed a line.

When Does AI Become Cheating?

The easy answer is that 'it depends.' Marisa Cohen, a seasoned marriage and family therapist, emphasises that whether AI-related behaviour counts as cheating depends on the couple's understanding of boundaries. She points out that different people have different thresholds. What one partner considers harmless fantasy, another may see as a betrayal.

Cohen explains that engaging with AI in a sexual way can be seen as emotional infidelity. 'People involved in emotional cheating are sharing experiences with another — in this case, an AI — at the expense of their partner,' she says. This can create a sense of distance and mistrust in the relationship.

In the case of the Reddit post, the woman felt betrayed because her husband spent hours talking to the chatbot, even discussing non-sexual topics. The behaviour, she argued, was not just about fantasy but about emotional intimacy shared with a machine. Cohen stresses that such interactions can threaten the emotional connection between partners, especially if one partner perceives them as a form of infidelity.

Boundaries and Changing Expectations

When the marriage began, their agreement was that emotional cheating was fine, as long as it wasn't physical. But technology's rapid evolution has changed what is possible. The woman was upset by her husband's use of porn and, now, AI chatbots — both of which she considered breaches of their agreement.

Cohen advises that ongoing communication is vital. Boundaries need to be reviewed and clarified, especially as new forms of behaviour emerge. 'What one partner sees as acceptable, another might see as cheating,' she notes. 'It's crucial both are honest about their feelings and expectations.'

The difficulty lies in navigating these grey areas. For some, talking to an AI about fantasies or feelings may not be an issue. For others, it can feel just as damaging as physical infidelity. The key is mutual understanding and agreement, not just assumptions or past rules.

The Broader Impact of AI Relationships

This debate extends beyond individual couples. Mark Zuckerberg's suggestion that AI bots could help combat loneliness has sparked mixed reactions. Critics worry that reliance on artificial companionship might reinforce objectification of women or diminish genuine human interaction.

Meanwhile, some men have made 'AI girlfriends,' raising questions about the future of relationships. Concerns include the potential for AI to replace real intimacy or foster unhealthy attachments. Such issues underscore the importance of defining what constitutes cheating in a world where technology can mimic emotional closeness.

In the eyes of many experts and netizens, engaging in sexual or emotional activities with AI chatbots can indeed be considered cheating. It challenges traditional ideas of fidelity and trust, especially when it replaces or diminishes real-life intimacy.

Ultimately, whether it counts as cheating depends on the expectations set within each relationship. Open dialogue and clear boundaries are essential to prevent misunderstandings. Per experts, As technology continues to advance, so too must our understanding of what it means to be faithful in modern partnerships.