The name Clara Chia Marti has become widely recognisable in just a matter of months thanks to the young lady's relationship with former footballer Gerard Pique. The 23-year-old PR student kept a low profile at the start of their relationship, but now it appears as though she may be gearing up to cash in on her notoriety.

It may be remembered that there was a lot of mystery surrounding the identity of Pique's new girlfriend after he confirmed his split from Colombian pop star Shakira. There are speculations that he had cheated on the singer, which eventually led to the breakdown of their relationship.

At the beginning, Pique was linked with a young woman who allegedly worked in a nightclub. He was even accused of starting an affair with the mother of one of his younger Barcelona teammates. However, he and Clara Chia went public back in August, but the young lady kept a relatively low profile especially on social media.

Now, Marca reports that things are about to change in a major way. According to the publication, Clara Chia is starting to feel more comfortable with the attention. She was even seen smiling and looking relaxed while being hounded by paparazzi while holding hands with Pique.

After Shakira made a play on Clara's name in the lyrics of her latest hit single titled "Music Sessions #53," the latter has reportedly laded a gig to star in a video commercial for Barcelona based beauty salon Anara by Ana Lerida.

Clara Chia is reportedly taking her first foray into becoming an influencer, and all the attention from Shakira's diss track is helping raise her profile. there is no such thing as bad publicity after all, as proven by Pique himself after landing a partnership deal with Casio after Shakira sang "You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Now, if the reports are true, the prolific entrepreneur may have opened the door for a new career for his girlfriend right in the spotlight.