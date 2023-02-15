On Valentine's Day, social media was flooded with declarations of love from couples all over the world. On the other hand, those who are not in a good place in the love department also came out in force. Colombian pop star Shakira did not let the opportunity pass to share a bizarre message directed at her "ex" and his new girlfriend.

Shakira took to Instagram to post a video wherein she could be seen mopping the floor in sky high heels while she lip syncs to SZA's hit song titled "Kill Bill." Although she does not directly name former footballer Gerard Pique, he is her most recent ex-partner and they went through a very public and bitter split before he went public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Incidentally, Clara Chia did not escape Shakira's pointed message either. The song goes: "I might kill my ex/Not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?"

Although it's just a lip synced song, it won't be the first time for Shakira to use lyrics to throw daggers at the pair. Most recently, she released "Music Sessions #53" a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap where she slings mud at Pique and practically names Chia in the lyrics.

What's most bizarre about her latest message is the part where she hints that she may still have feelings for the father of her two children. The song continues: "I might kill my ex/I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone/I did it all for love."

That part of the message is a complete deviation from the harsh lyrics of her diss song wherein she completely insults both Pique and Clara Chia. Part of the lyrics say: "I won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me

It's clear that it's not my fault if they criticize you."

There's also the now infamous part where she compares herself to Chia: "I'm worth two 22-year-olds .You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded in a Rolex for a Casio"

Pique has not responded to Shakira's Valentine's Day message, but he may still find the time to do so in the coming days. Previously, he did not hold back from responding to her diss track by arriving to work in a Renault Twingo days after the song was released. He also announced a partnership deal with Casio.