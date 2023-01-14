Colombian pop sensation Shakira released her anger over what ex-partner Gerard Pique did to her in the best way she knows how, through her music. She released a "diss track" titled "Music Sessions #53" in collaboration with BZRP. However, it did not take long for the former footballer to troll her back by saying that he has secured sponsorship deals thanks to her song.

The track came out on Thursday, and has already garnered over 82 million views on YouTube in just two days. It is expected to breach the 100 million mark over the weekend, making it an obvious success.

In the song, Shakira makes a straightforward dig against Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. She sings, "I'm worth two 22's" clearly alluding to Chia's age. The two women incidentally have a 22-year age gap.

GERARD PIQUÉ ES DIOS, LE CAE EL MAYOR HATE por SHAKIRA Y LLEVA UN CASIO JJAJJAJAJAAJAJA pic.twitter.com/UOyNLGpJzv — Mateu Alemany Font (@MPadremanyFont) January 13, 2023

"You traded a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

While doing a Twitch livestream to talk about his new project, the 7-a-side King's League, Pique did not hold back and responded directly to Shakira's diss. He appeared on the stream with the likes of Ibai Llanos and former teammate Sergio "Kun" Aguero while wearing a Casio watch.

He also announced that the company will be sponsoring the King's League, and even gave away a few watches to the other people on the show.

Shakira, quizás no seamos un Rolex pero claramente nuestros clientes si nos son fieles. — C A S I O™ (@CasioTeam) January 13, 2023

Apart form that, he said that a Casio can last a lifetime, hinting that he's in it with Chia for the long run. The company also hit back at Shakira over Twitter, saying that their battery lasts longer than Shakira and Pique's relationship. In another tweet, the watch company said that they may not be Rolex, but their clients are loyal.

En defensa de nuestros relojes Casio, la batería dura más que la relación de Pique y Shakira. — C A S I O™ (@CasioTeam) January 12, 2023

Likewise, Pique added that he has also caught the attention of Renault. He says that the car company will also be supporting his league, and he will even arrive at King's League games in a Twingo.

It is still unclear if a sponsorship deal has been reached with the car company, but Casio has been retaliating against Shakira's lyrics on social media. In any case, it does seem as though a full-blown war of words has been ignited between the exes.