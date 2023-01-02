Colombian pop superstar Shakira has opened up about her heartbreak in a new year message on social media. Surprisingly, she did not hold back from saying exactly how she has been betrayed and how she is "mourning."

It is no secret that Shakira and long-time partner Gerard Pique ended their relationship in the summer of 2022 after over eleven years together. The breakup was announced shortly after cheating allegations surfaced against Pique.

Not long after the split was confirmed. the former FC Barcelona defender went public with his new 21-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. There have been rumours that suggest Pique had been seeing Clara Chia behind Shakira's back since 2019, as she had been seen working at some of his company's events such as the Davis Cup.

The cheating allegations have never been confirmed by any of the parties involved, but Shakira's message was loud and clear. She admits that she has been wounded, and that she experienced "betrayal."

"Although our wounds remain open in this new year, time has the hands of a surgeon. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust. In the face of contempt, continue to value oneself," she said on Instagram.

Despite her heartbreak, Shakira says that she is still a believer in the goodness of people. "Because there are more good people than indecent. More empathetic people than indolent," she said before making a more direct hint that she is talking about her partner who left.

"There are fewer who leave and more who remain by our side. Our tears are not a waste, they water the mourning where the future will be born and make us more human so that in the midst of heartbreak we can continue to love, " she said.

Of course, the multi-Grammy winner did not specifically name anyone in her message. She could be talking about other people, but fans are quick to assume that she is speaking about the father of her two children.

Speaking of Sasha and Milan, the two boys spent Christmas with Shakira in Milan before joining Pique back in Barcelona to ring in the new year.

They are expected to move to Miami with Shakira in the coming days, but there has reportedly been some friction over their schedule. The singer reportedly wants the kids to fly to the United States by January 5 so that they can be ready for the reopening of classes. However, Pique wants to keep them by his side in Barcelona at least until after the feast of the Three Kings on January 6.