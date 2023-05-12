Colombian pop sensation Shakira was all over the headlines during the recently concluded Miami Grand Prix. She first caught a lot of attention for being seen at the Miami International Circuit with Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise. Then, just days later, she was seen out with F1 ace Lewis Hamilton on more than one occasion.

Shakira's fans are outraged over the links with Tom Cruise

It may be remembered that Shakira recently moved back to Miami with her two children after the breakdown of her relationship with their father, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. She moved permanently over the Easter holidays last month, and has apparently already eased back into life as a Miami A-lister.

On Sunday, she was photographed alongside Tom Cruise at the F1 race in Miami, but it is unclear if they had planned to attend the event together, or if they simply chanced upon each other there. Rumours have since been exploding about how the actor is supposedly interested in pursuing the newly-single hitmaker. However, her fans have been all over social media pleading for her to run in the opposite direction.

Tom Cruise y Shakira on the grid in Miami! 🏁💫 pic.twitter.com/kgafuqqYVD — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) May 7, 2023

Some reports are claiming that Cruise is "interested" in dating Shakira, and that he even sent her flowers after they spent time together at the Grand Prix. However, neither celebrity has confirmed any of the reports.

Shakira spotted with Lewis Hamilton

What can be confirmed, however, is that Shakira has been hanging out with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. The multiple Grammy Award winner was seen joining Hamilton's table at dinner at Miami's Cipriani restaurant after Sunday's race.

Then, just days later, Hamilton was seen on a boat picking up Shakira from the back of her Miami mansion. A number of other people were in the boat, indicating that it could have been a mere outing among friends. News outlets like The Sun are stating that the two are just friends, but both are known to be single and relationship rumours are expected to swirl.

Hamilton was photographed helping Shakira onto the boat and once she was safely settled in, they went around on a joyride around Biscayne Bay.

The 46-year-old mum-of-two looked relaxed in a lilac summer outfit as she let her long wavy locks hang loose around her shoulders. 38-year-old Hamilton was also in a chill mood after finishing only in 6th place in last Sunday's race. It was a disappointing result for the Mercedes driver, who is used to dominating the field. After winning seven world championships, he endured a winless season in F1 for the first time in 2022, and this year is not looking too promising either.

Nevertheless, he is known to be able to enjoy his time off the track, as he demonstrated with Shakira in Miami. It is unclear exactly what brings the two celebrities together, but apart from a possible romance, their music might also be a topic of conversation.

Outside of racing, Hamilton has also dabbled in singing in the past, and he may be looking at collaborating and getting some advice from the accomplished songstress.

Nevertheless, fans from both sides are lapping up every tidbit of information. Hamilton has been single for quite some time, but has been linked to several singers such as Rihanna and Rita Ora. He was also in a long-term relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 until around 2015.

Meanwhile, Shakira split from former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique last summer. The former couple never married, but they had two children together during the course of their relationship which lasted over a decade.

Pique has since gone public with his new girlfriend, PR student Clara Chia Marti. The former footballer reportedly met the 24-year-old when she worked at some events produced by his company, Kosmos Holding.

The exes have since been slinging mud at each other, with Shakira clearly believing that Pique had cheated on her. It remains to be seen if Shakira's new romance rumours hold any water, but for now even the photos prove nothing.