Colombian pop superstar Shakira shocked members of the audience when she pointedly referred to the infidelity of her former partner, Gerard Pique, during her acceptance speech at Billboard's "Women in Latin Music Awards" on Saturday.

Shakira was proclaimed as Billboard's "Woman of the Year" and she took the stage at the Watsco Center in Miami. It may be remembered that she moved back to the city last month after getting evicted out of the home she previously shared with Pique in the outskirts of Barcelona.

Now back in Miami where she was based before moving to Spain to be with her ex, Shakira is also back on centre stage, this time to receive the accolade. The entire world knows about the breakdown of her relationship with Pique, which played out in the media throughout the past year.

The former couple announced their separation last summer, and just weeks later, the former footballer went public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. While he never admitted to cheating on the singer, there has certainly been evidence that Pique had known Chia years before the split since she worked at his company, Kosmos Holding.

Shakira has since opened up about the alleged cheating in her songs, and now her speech has confirmed the same. "It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not, what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself," she said, while talking about the strength of women.

She also spoke about coming to a point in a "woman's life where she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is." She emphasised the importance of being authentic instead of seeking to be perfect in order to please others.

The multi-awarded singer did not hesitate to speak about the struggles that she had been through in the past year. "It is a year in which I have realised that women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be," she said, as qupted by Marca.

She admitted that she had "forgotten about herself" as she looked for attention approval and affection, but found a solution through her music.

"It's true that when I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself," she said. Since the news of her split from Pique broke, Shakira has released a number of singles including "Te Felicito" and "Music Sessions #53," which both have very direct messages clearly aimed at Pique and his new girlfriend.

"I wrote what I wrote and sang what I sang because only a woman can love until she tears herself apart," she said in an emotional message that was met by a standing ovation and loud cheers from the audience.

Shakira and Pique met in 2010 when she sang the wildly popular anthem for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Pique was part of the Spain squad that eventually went on to win the trophy. Not only that, he won the girl as well. She moved to Barcelona when the they had children in order to give the two boys a more stable childhood. However, they never tied the knot and split in 2022 after almost 12 years together.

They underwent lengthy negotiations in court before she was finally allowed to take the boys back to Miami with her. Pique will continue to have visitation rights and the children will also be able to spend some holidays with him. The move eventually pushed through over the Easter holidays last month after Pique's father served Shakira with an eviction notice.