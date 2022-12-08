After spending months finalising her separation from Gerard Pique, Shakira is now learning of his alleged infidelity during their 12-year relationship. The power couple, who share two kids together, announced their split in June this year amid rumours the former Barcelona defender was having an affair with a younger woman.

Pique and Shakira have concluded proceedings of their split after reaching an agreement over the custody arrangement. The multiple Grammy winning singer is expected to move across the Atlantic to Miami, where she will stay with her two children. The former footballer, meanwhile, has been given visitation rights.

"We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children. Our sole objective is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected," a statement from the couple read.

The 35-year-old went public with his relationship with current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti almost immediately after splitting with Shakira. The 23-year-old, who works at Pique's production company, Kosmos, has reportedly moved in to the footballer's home which he previously shared with the singer.

In the days after Shakira and Pique announced their split, rumours were swirling about the latter having an affair with a younger woman while still with the singer. Clara Chia was allegedly the woman in question, but paparazzo Jordi Martin has revealed that it was not the only affair Pique has allegedly indulged in during his time with the "Waka Waka" singer.

"He has cheated not only with Clara Chia but countless times. More than 50. Shakira is now finding out everything," Martin said, as quoted by Spanish publication Marca.

"One was in 2012, and in 2016 with his ex-partner Nuria Tomas, [and] two years ago with a girl in a nightclub in Barcelona..."

While Pique was not shy about moving on following his split from Shakira, the globally renowned singer has kept her love life a secret. She has been linked with several men, but has made it clear that her focus remains firmly on her children and their well-being.

"Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation," Shakira said recently. "I have no partner and no illusion other than to devote myself entirely to my children and their well-being."