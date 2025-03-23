Valeriya Beseda-Kalinochkina, a 34-year-old tattoo and make-up artist from Kirov, Russia, has ignited fierce backlash online after she posted photos enjoying a lavish holiday in the Maldives just weeks after burying her husband, a mercenary who died fighting for one of Vladimir Putin's private armies in Africa.

The widow, who shared tearful messages mourning her husband's death on Instagram, was later seen in a series of bikini-clad holiday snaps, sparking accusations of being heartless, attention-seeking and even speculation that she had a sugar daddy. Yet according to Beseda herself, the reality is far more complex — and painfully human.

'I Didn't Live Anymore'

Speaking candidly in an emotional interview with iStories, Valeriya revealed that her husband Petr Kalinochkin, 37, died while serving as a mercenary with the Wagner Group in Mali. The decision for him to go abroad was made jointly — they believed Africa would be safer than the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

'He told me: "I'll go to the SVO [Special Military Operation]," and I said: "What, are you crazy?" He said, "I will earn money." I replied: "Pet, I don't need money at the cost of your life,"' she recalled.

Ultimately, Petr was killed just six weeks after his deployment. 'They were travelling in a convoy through a mined area. Out of 50 vehicles, his was the only one to explode,' she said.

Compensation and Condemnation

Following Petr's death, Valeriya received half of the life insurance payout awarded to his next of kin — 2.5 million roubles (approximately £22,350). The remaining half went to his mother. Despite public perception, Valeriya insists the money was not the source of her holiday funding.

'Yes, it is clear [the money] cannot replace my husband. It was as if I did not live anymore,' she said.

In fact, Beseda has run a successful tattoo and make-up studio in Kirov for years, generating between one and two million roubles (£8,912 to £17,824) a month. She maintains that her trip to the Maldives was a spontaneous escape after a month of deep mourning.

'The first month after the funeral I was out of it. I went to the cemetery every day. I was crying at the grave — it was as if my soul had been taken out of me,' she explained. 'Then, after the fortieth day, I went to the Maldives with my son. I bought the tickets three days before departure. It was unbearable to stay at home.'

'I'm Not Ashamed'

Her defence against online critics was unequivocal. 'Am I ashamed of my photos in the Maldives? No, I'm not ashamed. Not at all. Because I do everything that helps me feel alive, and I don't care what anyone says,' she declared.

Her response came after being branded 'shameless' and 'heartless' on social media, with trolls suggesting she had faked her grief for attention or personal gain. 'When I posted that reel, that's it — a portal of hell opened,' she said.

Addressing accusations that she benefited from her husband's death, Valeriya noted: 'I don't want a sugar daddy, and I don't have one. People can say what they want, but I knew there would be hate.'

A Widow, A Mother, and A Woman in Grief

Despite her bold tone, Valeriya's grief is evident. She admitted to considering a retreat to a monastery to process her sorrow but ultimately chose not to for the sake of her 11-year-old son, Mark.

'I'm not trying to instil in him a "your father is a hero" mentality. There is no such thing. I will do everything to ensure my son never takes part in military conflict — not of my own free will, anyway,' she said. 'That's why I have plans, even if I don't want to, to take him to another country.'

Her candidness and vulnerability have struck a chord with many, even as criticism continues to swirl around her holiday. The Maldives trip, she explained, had been a dream she and her husband once shared. Fulfilling that dream, she said, was her way of surviving unimaginable loss.

'It doesn't mean I'm happy — I just needed to feel human again.'