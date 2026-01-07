The Emerald City may be sparkling, but behind the scenes of the cinematic event of the year, the atmosphere appears significantly more somber. Ariana Grande has spent the better part of three years transforming into Glinda the Good Witch, yet a recent glimpse behind the curtain has left fans wondering if the magic has taken a toll.

The 'We Can't Be Friends' hitmaker shared a selfie taken from the Wicked: For Good set. However, it sparked concern and ignited a firestorm of speculation because she appeared to be crying in the photo.

Disturbing Set Photo Sparks Global Fan Alarm

The 32-year-old singer-actress posted a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots from the filming of the sequel, Wicked: For Good on Instagram. While most of the images captured the whimsical nature of the production, one photo stood out: a close-up of Grande, visibly distraught, with puffy eyes and a tear-stained face.

Although she offered a thumbs-up to the camera, the contrast between the cheerful gesture and her shattered expression was enough to send social media into a frenzy. Netizens were quick to dissect the image, with many questioning the singer's health.

Ariana Grande shares new ‘Wicked: For Good’ set photo. pic.twitter.com/kqPwbfDSxT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2026

'But why is she crying,' one asked on X (formerly Twitter). Another who observed the same wrote, 'Why does she look like she just cried her eyes out?'

Grande's recent post also attracted comments on her looks, with some claiming she looked 'unwell,' 'too skinny, 'too thin,' and 'unhealthy.'

Another suggested that she was 'crying for help.' A different user desperate for an answer turned to Grok for clarity.

The AI chatbot explained that the snap 'captured her [Grande] in an emotional moment.' The actress was reportedly likely 'filming a heartfelt scene,' and the thumbs up was an indicator that it was 'happy tears from the experience!' suggesting that she delivered what was expected from her for that scene.

@grok what happened to her and why is she crying? — Atreyu 🏴‍☠️ (@hiAtreyu_) January 7, 2026

Shes crying for help — Spyux (@SpyuxJonefas) January 6, 2026

That's Ariana Grande as Glinda on the set of 'Wicked: For Good.' The photo captures her in an emotional moment, likely from filming a heartfelt scene—possibly related to the song "For Good," which involves themes of friendship and farewell. She's giving a thumbs up, so it seems… — Grok (@grok) January 7, 2026

Emotional Toll Playing the Iconic Role Of Glinda

While the photo appeared shocking to casual observers, those familiar with the production of the Wicked films know that tears were a daily occurrence on set. Grande has previously admitted that the filming process was an 'emotionally taxing' journey that required her to use every tool in her toolbox.

'Me, everyone, we all cried every day,' Grande said on the Broadway Podcast Network's Sentimental Men podcast in November. She also added that it 'was terrible,' probably because the experience was also draining.

Tears also flooded during the casting process. According to Grande, she 'had cried so much' during a chemistry read with potential Elphabas to the point that she opted to leave her fake eyelashes behind.

'I was like, "Well, that's all, folks!" I officially left everything else I had to give in this room,' she added.

Grande: 'Healthy Can Look Different'

The public's heightened sensitivity to Grande's appearance stems from her long history of being candid about her mental health. The Grammy winner has frequently discussed her battles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

She previously explained that during periods when the public considered her 'healthy,' she was actually at her lowest point, drinking and using antidepressants. She assured fans that even if her frame was thinner, she was in a better position, reminding them that 'Healthy can look different.'

As for those commenting on her body, the singer said she was like a 'specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17.' She admitted that being subjected to intense public scrutiny over her appearance was 'uncomfortable,' but she was thankful to have solid support around her and had come to a point where she no longer listened to unwelcome commentary. She also reminded fans to be 'gentle.'

'Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves,' Grande added.