Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Found Dead

The sudden death of Victoria Jones, daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has left police, family, and fans searching for answers.

The 34-year-old was found unresponsive inside a luxury hotel in San Francisco on 1 January 2026, just hours into the New Year.

Early assumptions at the scene quickly shifted, turning what first appeared to be a routine medical emergency into a case filled with uncertainty.

Authorities say the circumstances of her death remain under investigation, with no cause yet confirmed.

Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Dies at 34

Victoria Jones was discovered in the early hours of New Year's Day on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, located on the 900 block of Mason Street, according to TMZ. A hotel guest found her lying on the hallway floor and alerted staff.

BOMBSHELL😪: A Tragic Start to 2026: Remembering Victoria Jones (1991–2026)



The New Year has begun with a somber note for Hollywood legend Tommy Lee Jones and his family. News has confirmed that his daughter, Victoria Jones, was tragically found deceased early Thursday morning… pic.twitter.com/r1Hkv8Pkfa — Satguy 141 (@satguy01) January 2, 2026

Emergency services were called at 2:52 am, with the San Francisco Fire Department responding to reports of an unresponsive woman. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived shortly after, at around 3:14 am.

In a statement, an SFPD spokesperson said: 'On 1/1/26 at approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason Street regarding a report of a deceased person. At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation.'

Victoria Jones 'Might Be Drunk'

The initial moments after Jones was found were marked by confusion. A source told The Daily Mail that the the hotel guest who discovered her believed she had passed out after drinking and thought she 'might be drunk.'

Suicide or overdose?



Victoria Kafka Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel early on January 1, 2026.



Details of the Incident-



Discovery: Emergency services responded to a medical call at approximately 2:52 a.m. at the… pic.twitter.com/CmwHV9ZUS1 — @JosetteCaruso Josette Caruso (@JosetteCaruso_) January 2, 2026

That assumption changed quickly. Hotel staff realised Jones was unresponsive and immediately began CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. Despite sustained efforts by staff and emergency responders, she could not be revived.

The early belief that she was intoxicated has since drawn attention to the timeline of events, particularly how long she may have been lying there before being found.

Was It Foul Play, Suicide, or Something Else?

Authorities have so far ruled out several possibilities. Police said there were no signs of trauma to Jones's body and no drug paraphernalia found at the scene. There was also no indication of suicide, according to investigators.

Pray for the repose of the soul of Victoria Jones — Noorez (@n00ni_loony) January 2, 2026

Key questions remain unanswered. It is still unclear whether Jones was a registered guest at the hotel or why she was on the 14th floor at the time.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner is responsible for determining the official cause of death. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues. As of 2 January 2026, her cause of death has not been confirmed.

Remembering Victoria Jones

Victoria Jones was born on 3 September 1991 to Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, who were married from 1981 to 1996. She began acting at a young age and appeared alongside her father in 'Men in Black II' in 2002.

Her early career included roles in One Tree Hill and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which Jones directed.

Speaking about her work at the time, Tommy Lee Jones said: 'She's a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.'

In later years, Jones stepped away from acting but continued to attend red carpet events with her father, including appearances in 2017 in Hollywood and Tokyo. She is survived by her father, her mother Cloughley, and her brother Austin Jones.