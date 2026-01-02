Alix Earle surged to the top of search and social trends after videos and photos from New Year's Eve circulated showing her spending time with NFL icon Tom Brady.

The footage, shared widely across TikTok, Instagram and X, shows the pair appearing relaxed and close during celebrations in St Barths, prompting intense online speculation.

Neither Earle nor Brady has commented publicly, but the visual evidence alone has been enough to ignite a full-scale rumour cycle.

The Moment That Triggered the Speculation

The attention centres on a New Year's Eve sighting at a high-profile venue where Earle and Brady were filmed together among friends.

Short clips captured them talking and moving through the crowd in close proximity. In one widely shared video, Earle appeared to lean in to speak closely with Brady during the celebration, according to TMZ's reporting on the viral footage.

Within hours, fan accounts reposted the clips, mainstream outlets followed, and the story escalated from casual curiosity to headline news.

The timing amplified interest, as year-end celebrity sightings often carry outsized attention and fast-moving narratives.

Why Photos Are Driving the Story

This episode underscores how images now shape celebrity coverage. Rather than interviews or statements, it was a handful of photos and brief videos that set the agenda.

Visual content is easily shared, quickly interpreted and often stripped of context as it spreads. In Earle's case, the rapid circulation of images created a feedback loop, with each repost adding momentum and widening the audience beyond her core following.

Context: A Recent Breakup

The rumours also gained traction because of Earle's confirmed breakup with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The pair had been together for more than two years before parting ways late last year.

Earle acknowledged the split publicly, describing it as amicable. The proximity of that announcement to the New Year's Eve sighting has fuelled assumptions about a new chapter, even though no relationship has been confirmed.

Why Tom Brady's Presence Raises the Stakes

Brady's global profile means any public appearance quickly attracts scrutiny. As a recently single sports figure with a decades-long career in the spotlight, his movements are closely watched.

The age difference between Brady and Earle has also become part of the online conversation, adding another layer to the debate without altering the underlying facts. Coverage has focused on the visibility of the moment rather than verified details.

Social Media Reaction and Search Surge

Search interest for 'Alix Earle Tom Brady' spiked as users sought out photos, videos and timelines explaining why the pair were trending together.

Comment threads show a mix of curiosity, scepticism and speculation, with many users emphasising that the story remains unconfirmed. The speed of the reaction illustrates how quickly influencer culture and traditional celebrity news now intersect.

What Has and Has Not Been Confirmed

At present, there is no confirmation that Earle and Brady are in a relationship. There have been no public statements, no social media acknowledgements and no official denials.

Reporting is based solely on publicly available images and eyewitness footage from New Year's Eve. As interest remains high, attention is likely to stay focused on any further sightings or statements that could clarify the situation.