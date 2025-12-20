In an unexpected turn for the streaming wars, Amazon MGM Studios has struck a licensing agreement with rival Netflix to stream four James Bond films, marking a rare moment of cooperation between two of the industry's fiercest competitors.

Four Bond Films Arrive 15 January Across Multiple Territories

Starting 15 January, Netflix subscribers across the United States, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux, Italy, the Nordic countries, and Latin America will gain access to Die Another Day, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and No Time to Die for a three-month period, according to Deadline.

The move is particularly striking given Amazon's substantial investment in acquiring MGM Studios in 2021 for approximately £6.5 billion ($8.5 billion), largely to secure ownership of the iconic 007 franchise.

Amazon's 'Strategic Business Decision' to Help Rival

Amazon insiders described the licensing deal to Deadline as a 'strategic business decision designed to broaden global reach and reengage audiences'. The revenue generated from short-term licensing apparently outweighs concerns about strengthening a direct competitor.

Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement: 'When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon's plan was to continue licensing MGM's iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world.'

'Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy,' Ottinger added, as reported by TheWrap. 'James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history.'

Rocky, Creed, and Legally Blonde Also Included in Deal

The deal extends beyond Bond. Netflix will also stream select Rocky and Creed films, the Legally Blonde franchise, and Amazon original series including The Man in the High Castle, according to Variety. The Prime Video series Hunters, which ran for two seasons, began streaming on Netflix earlier this month and will remain available for 12 months.

This arrangement mirrors a similar strategy employed by Warner Bros Discovery in 2023, when the media giant licensed HBO shows such as Insecure, Band of Brothers, and Six Feet Under to Netflix for immediate revenue generation.

Deal Aims to Build Buzz Before Next Bond Film

The Bond films typically appear on Prime Video for two months annually, centred around the global Bond Day marketing event in October and extending through Thanksgiving. MGM+ also runs Bond programming during the autumn window and airs select films throughout the year.

According to CBR, Amazon hopes the Netflix exposure will elevate the Bond franchise's brand profile and potentially draw new viewers to Prime Video's broader catalogue.

Denis Villeneuve's Bond Film Could Arrive in 2028

The timing coincides with a lengthy gap before the next Bond film. Director Denis Villeneuve is set to helm the 26th instalment, which will be the first released by Amazon MGM Studios. However, Variety reports the film's release date could be several years away, possibly in 2028, as Villeneuve must first complete work on Dune: Part Three.

Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the script. Villeneuve is reportedly seeking an unknown British actor in his late 20s or early 30s to take over the role from Daniel Craig, whose final appearance was in No Time to Die.

Streaming Wars Shift as Platforms Embrace Licensing

The deal represents a significant shift in the streaming landscape, which has seen platforms increasingly hoard content exclusively rather than license it to competitors. Industry observers suggest this signals the distribution market may be loosening after years of rigid platform exclusivity.

For Netflix subscribers, the arrival of Skyfall, widely considered one of the best Bond films and the franchise's highest-grossing entry, represents a particularly notable addition to the platform's January lineup.