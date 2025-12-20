A deadly knife and smoke grenade attack in central Taipei left three people dead and at least seven others injured on Friday evening, 19 December 2025, before the suspect, former Air Force Volunteer, Chang Wen, died after falling from a department store window, according to authorities.

Timeline of the Attack

The attack began shortly after 5 p.m. on December 19 near Exit M7 of Taipei Main Station, one of the city's busiest transport hubs. Police said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, threw smoke grenades into the station before attacking passersby with a sharp object, triggering panic among commuters and temporarily disrupting metro services.

Video footage showed Chang dressed in black, wearing a gas mask and appearing to drop multiple smoke grenades before moving away from the station. A 57-year-old man who attempted to intervene at the metro exit was fatally wounded during the initial attack.

Chang later travelled north through underground passages and surfaced near Zhongshan MRT Station, where he continued his assault outside and inside the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi department store. Police said multiple victims were stabbed on the first and fourth floors, with injuries primarily to the neck.

Taiwan Hospitals confirmed that three people died as a result of the attacks, while 11 others were initially hospitalised. As of Saturday, six victims remain in the hospital, including two in intensive care. A Taipei Metro staff member was also treated for smoke inhalation after responding to the incident.

Military Background and Wanted Status

Investigators revealed that Chang previously served as a volunteer in Taiwan's Air Force, where he worked in a communications unit. His military service ended early after a drunk-driving arrest in 2022. Prosecutors later issued an arrest warrant after Chang failed to report for mandatory reserve military training in November 2024, citing violations of Taiwan's military service laws.

Officials said Chang had not received offensive combat training and is believed to have taught himself the methods used in the attack.

Suspect's Death and Evidence Recovered

Authorities said Chang jumped from the sixth floor of the Eslite department store while being pursued by police and was later pronounced dead at hospital. Investigators believe he acted alone and said no accomplices have been identified.

Searches of Chang's rented residence and a hotel room he had stayed in uncovered knives, smoke grenades and materials believed to be used for making Molotov cocktails, raising concerns that the attack had been planned in advance.

Investigation Ongoing

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an and President William Lai ordered heightened security at metro stations, railway hubs and airports nationwide following the incident. Police patrols were increased across the city as investigators continue working to determine Chang's motive and review public safety measures.

As of writing, authorities have not released a motive for the attack, and prosecutors said the investigation will continue to examine Chang Wen's movements, communications and online activity in the days leading up to the incident. Officials stressed that there is currently no evidence of additional suspects or an organised network linked to the attack.

Taiwan's government has urged the public to remain vigilant while reaffirming its commitment to public safety. As the city mourns the victims, officials say findings from the investigation will be used to assess security measures at major transport hubs and crowded public spaces to help prevent similar attacks in the future.