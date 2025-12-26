A rabbi's car adorned with a 'Happy Chanukah' sign was deliberately firebombed outside his Melbourne home, igniting fresh fear and outrage in the city's Jewish community.

The early hours of Christmas Day saw a vehicle with a mobile billboard celebrating Hanukkah set ablaze in St Kilda East's Balaclava Road residential precinct. Emergency services responded to the scene at around 02:50 and extinguished the blaze before it spread to nearby properties. Residents were evacuated as a precaution, but, crucially, there were no reported injuries. Police have formally classified the incident as a suspicious fire and launched an active investigation. Detectives have identified a person who 'may be able to assist' with the inquiry, but have released few details about this individual as efforts to locate them continue.

Targeted Attack Sparks Community Alarm

Victoria Police confirmed that the vehicle, a grey SUV, bore a prominent 'Happy Chanukah' sign mounted on its roof, unmistakably linking it to the Jewish festival of lights. Chanukah, commemorating religious freedom and Jewish resilience, features the display of a nine-branched menorah, or chanukiah. The presence of this symbol has led community leaders and safety organisations to describe the incident as targeted rather than random.

Rabbi Effy Block of the Chabad of St Kilda told authorities he had contacted the affected family, confirming they were 'okay, but the car is destroyed'. The destruction of the vehicle and the symbolic targeting of religious expression have reverberated throughout Melbourne's Jewish community, which has experienced a recent escalation in identity-based threats and attacks.

The Community Security Group (CSG), a Jewish protection organisation for Victoria, noted its prior heightened patrols and close coordination with police in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, which killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event in Sydney less than two weeks earlier. CSG remains in active contact with law enforcement and emphasised that 'no community members were harmed' in the Melbourne firebombing.

Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, asserted that the act was designed to intimidate Jews for being visibly Jewish, and called for a federal royal commission into antisemitism. He argued that only a national inquiry with real powers could bring accountability and lasting reform.

SO IT CONTINUES...



Car with Chanukah sign has been fire-bombed in Balaclava Rd in Melbourne overnight.



The new Australia where for over two years the antisemitism crisis has been allowed to escalate unchecked due to inaction and in some cases incitement by our governments.

Government Condemnation And Rising Calls For Action

Government officials responded swiftly to the attack. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the firebombing as 'another terrible act of suspected antisemitism', saying 'there is no place in Australia for this kind of hatred and it has to stop'. He affirmed that federal authorities stand ready to assist in the investigation and called for hope over fear during the holiday season.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan echoed these sentiments on social media, saying that 'this is not what any family, street or community deserves to wake up to on Christmas Day in Australia' and that police were closely working with community leadership to investigate the incident. Allan's remarks stressed the need to protect visible expressions of culture and faith.

Opposition figures and community representatives have criticised the government's reluctance to commence a royal commission into antisemitism, pushing instead for broader hate crime legislation and enforcement reform. Calls for decisive action have intensified amid evidence of rising antisemitic behaviour in Australia, including threats, graffiti, and recent violent incidents connected to the Jewish community.

We have been briefed by Police on a fire in St Kilda East that the community rightly fear is an anti-Semitic incident.



This is not what any family, street or community deserves to wake up to on Christmas Day in Australia.



This little car has been driving around town spreading…

Historical Context And Broader Patterns

The Melbourne firebombing is not an isolated event but part of a broader pattern of antisemitic violence in Australia. In December 2024, the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea suffered an arson attack, injuring a congregant and causing significant damage. Investigations attributed the incident to individuals using stolen vehicles to commit multiple offences. The federal government later alleged foreign involvement in that attack.

Security measures have since intensified around Jewish institutions. Special police powers were deployed to secure Hanukkah events like the Pillars of Light festival in Melbourne, involving enhanced identification checks and patrols to prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, many Jewish Australians say their sense of safety has been eroded over the past two years. Gaby Silver, a Melbourne resident and volunteer with Jewish community safety organisations, recounts a shift from feeling secure to experiencing regular hostility since international conflicts in the Middle East resonated locally. He describes the psychological impact on families and the increased reliance on volunteer security efforts and community patrols.

The Bondi Beach shooting on 14 December 2025, a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, has cast a long shadow over Australia's Jewish communities, prompting heightened vigilance and urgent calls for comprehensive action against antisemitism.

Investigation Underway

Victoria Police forensic teams are examining the scene and reviewing extensive CCTV footage from surrounding streets. Detectives are urging the public to share dashcam or home surveillance video from the early-morning hours to aid in identifying suspects. Authorities have not yet publicly linked the person of interest to an identified motive, but hate crime considerations remain central to the investigation.

Jewish advocacy organisations and community leaders emphasise the importance of clear, public condemnation from all levels of government and law enforcement. They warn that failure to confront antisemitism head-on risks emboldening perpetrators and deepening fear among minority communities.

A community already on edge finds itself again confronting the stark reality that visibility of faith and culture can make individuals targets. As Melbourne grapples with the aftermath of this suspected antisemitic attack, the call for accountability, protection, and justice has never been louder.