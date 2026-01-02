A digital tradition that has caused a lot of trouble in the past is once again casting a dark shadow over the world of celebrities. The infamous DeathList has officially released its 2026 edition, which includes a carefully chosen list of 50 public figures that a secret group thinks may not live to see 2027.

Some people think the exercise is a harmless, if creepy, curiosity, while others see it as a 'sick' obsession with death that targets famous people when they are at their most vulnerable. There are strict rules for the list: candidates must be famous enough that UK mainstream media will definitely report their death, and they can't be famous just because they are likely to die soon.

The fact that so many well-known people are making their first appearance on this year's list is especially impressive. The 2026 selection shows that even the most famous people in Hollywood and around the world are starting to fade away. The site's rules say that only 25 candidates from the previous year's list can come back, which means that 2026 has 25 new names, making it one of the biggest changes in the forum's history.

High-Risk Reckonings: Why Joe Biden and William Shatner Top the 2026 Warnings

For the first time in the site's long-running history, former US President Joe Biden has been added to the ranking. His inclusion follows a difficult period of health challenges that have played out on the world stage. In October, Biden's office confirmed that he had begun radiation therapy for prostate cancer. This marks the first time a former US President has debuted on the list since Jimmy Carter, who was a fixture for nine years before his passing in late 2024.

The medical specifics provided by his team were stark: 'He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.' While his office maintained that the cancer is 'hormone-sensitive,' allowing for effective management, the aggressive nature of a Gleason 9 diagnosis—which indicates high-risk cancer cells—has clearly influenced the DeathList committee's morbid predictions.

Medical experts note that while hormone therapy can slow the progression, a Gleason 9 score is the second-highest possible rating for aggressiveness, often leading the committee to place such candidates high in the rankings.

Joining him as a newcomer is Star Trek legend William Shatner. The man who famously 'boldly went' into space in real life has recently faced a more grounded battle. Back in 2024, Shatner revealed a stage 4 melanoma diagnosis. Though he underwent successful surgery to remove a lump and remains in remission, the lingering threat of such an advanced skin cancer has seen the 94-year-old icon placed on the list alongside fellow first-timers like Dame Judi Dench, who has been vocal about her battle with macular degeneration and increasing frailty, legendary comedian Billy Connolly, and James Bond veteran George Lazenby.

A Legacy of Morbid Accuracy: From David Attenborough to Esther Rantzen

This year, legendary broadcaster and campaigner Esther Rantzen has moved to the unenviable number one spot, overtaking the 101-year-old actor Dick Van Dyke. Rantzen, who is living with stage 4 lung cancer, has become a prominent advocate for assisted dying in the UK, a factor the committee cited when promoting her to the top position.

Van Dyke remains a permanent fixture on the list, alongside other centenarians like director Mel Brooks and the nation's favourite naturalist, David Attenborough. At the other end of the scale, disgraced former presenter Stuart Hall remains at number 50.

The committee's track record is a point of frequent debate. In 2025, the list correctly predicted 11 deaths, including those of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, Hollywood great Gene Hackman, and the legendary designer Giorgio Armani. This was a significant recovery from 2024, where only six predictions were realised, the group's poorest performance in over three decades.

Their 'gold standard' remains the year 2020, when 20 people on the list passed away. The 2026 list aims to break this record, with the committee noting that the average age of this year's candidates has reached an all-time high of 88 years.

As the names of Stanley Baxter and Linda Nolan are ticked off from the previous year's successes, the public is left to grapple with the ethics of such a tally. Whether viewed as a statistical game or a cruel countdown, the 2026 DeathList serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of fame. For the families and fans of those listed, however, the hope remains that these 'experts' will once again be proven wrong.