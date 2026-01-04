Joe Keery's 2022 track 'End of Beginning' has reached number one on the US Spotify chart for the first time, ending Taylor Swift's 78-day reign atop the global streaming charts.

The Stranger Things star, who releases music under the name Djo, earned 1.378 million US streams on 2 January with the song. It simultaneously returned to the top of the global Spotify chart with 6.527 million worldwide streams, according to Headline Planet.

The surge follows the finale of Netflix's Stranger Things, which aired on 2 January, giving fresh momentum to the track originally released in September 2022.

Swift Praised the Song Before Being Dethroned

Swift's song 'The Fate of Ophelia' had dominated the global Spotify chart for 78 consecutive days before being overtaken by Djo's track.

Ironically, Swift herself is a known admirer of 'End of Beginning'. Keery revealed during a 2024 appearance on The Spout podcast that Swift complimented the song when they crossed paths at a New York recording studio.

'She said, "Hey, I really love that track of yours, End of Beginning",' Keery recalled, according to WRMF. 'I was surprised she knew the song'.

Keery admitted he was stunned by the interaction, later noting that it made sense given Swift's reputation as a passionate music fan who actively explores new releases across various genres, according to Photo News.

From Album Track to Viral Phenomenon

'End of Beginning' was initially released as the sixth track on Djo's second studio album Decide in September 2022. The song received little attention for over a year.

Everything changed in early 2024 when the track went viral on TikTok. Users began pairing the nostalgic synth-pop song with clips of their hometowns, creating an emotional trend that pushed the song into mainstream consciousness.

The viral momentum led to an official single release on 1 March 2024. The track subsequently peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached #4 on the UK Official Singles Chart.

The song has now accumulated hundreds of millions of streams across platforms, marking one of the most successful slow-burn hits in recent memory.

Keeping Music Separate from Acting Fame

Keery, 32, has deliberately kept his music career separate from his acting work. The actor, best known for playing Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, chose the stage name Djo to allow his music to stand on its own merits.

Keery earlier explained that he avoided using his television profile to promote his releases, preferring the work to be judged independently.

Before going solo, Keery played guitar and contributed vocals to Chicago-based psych-rock group Post Animal whilst studying at DePaul University. He stepped back from touring with the band as his acting commitments grew, though he has maintained close ties with the group.

What the Song Is Actually About

Despite its renewed popularity following the Stranger Things finale, 'End of Beginning' isn't about the Netflix series.

In a 2024 interview with Variety, Keery revealed the song chronicles his experience leaving Chicago to move to Los Angeles after landing his breakthrough role in Stranger Things.

'It's about what it means to grow up and look back at a section of your life and kind of yearn for that, but then also to have a deep appreciation for what happened', Keery explained.

The nostalgic lyrics explore themes of transition and bittersweet memories, resonating with listeners navigating their own life changes.

First US #1 After Nearly Four Years

Whilst 'End of Beginning' previously topped Spotify's global chart in March 2024, the 2 January achievement marks its first time reaching #1 on the US-specific chart.

The song's journey from obscure album track to chart-topper spans nearly four years, demonstrating how viral moments and streaming algorithms can transform older releases into massive hits.

Keery debuted the track live in Birmingham, Alabama, on 28 April 2022, more than three and a half years before it would claim the top spot on US Spotify.

The timing of the Stranger Things finale, combined with lingering TikTok momentum, created the perfect storm for the song's resurgence at the start of 2026.

What's Next for Djo

Keery released his third studio album The Crux in April 2025, which featured the standout hit 'Basic Being Basic'. The track became his first #1 on Billboard's airplay chart.

He followed with surprise back-to-back singles 'Carry The Name' and 'It's Over' in September 2025, ahead of headline performances at the All Things Go festival in New York City and Washington, DC.

His Almost Sold-Out Another Bite Tour across North America in late 2025 featured his former band Post Animal as support for all dates.

With 'End of Beginning' reclaiming chart dominance, Keery has proven he's not just Steve Harrington from Stranger Things. He's a legitimate music artist whose work resonates with millions, independent of his screen fame.