The Simpsons fans are grieving another significant departure from the show after Duffman, the pelvic-thrusting mascot of Springfield's favourite brewery, who has been a cornerstone of the show, announced his retirement. In the latest episode of the long-running animated sitcom, the beloved character delivered a sobering twist that fans found hard to swallow.

The decision to permanently shelf a character whose catchphrases have permeated pop culture for decades took many by surprise. In the episode, the man behind the shades, Barry Duffman, announced, 'The Duff Corporation has retired that character forever.'

A 'Sobering' Twist

Duffman's departure occurred during the Season 37 episode titled Seperance, a parody of Apple TV's hit thriller Severance, which aired on 4 January 2026. In a narrative move that mirrored the popular series, the man behind the shades, Barry Duffman, opted to leave his life of promotion behind.

'I have two words to say to you,' Duffman told Homer, Marge, and their family, per E! News. 'Oh...yeah! Not anymore, actually. The Duff Corporation has retired that character forever.'

Duffman added that all forms of advertising, including print ads and TV spots, were obsolete. So he was starting a new career. He even tried to recruit Homer to join the corporation called EOD (Enthusiasm on Demand).

Duffman later appeared in the episode without his costume, suggesting that he has fully moved on from his mascot life.

The reactions to Duffman's retirement were swift, with many expressing surprise. 'But I thought Duffman couldn't be killed?' one shared. Another said they were not going to drink, but changed their mind because they missed Duffman.

But I thought Duffman couldn't be killed? https://t.co/JbMDEvlhO5 pic.twitter.com/jKKETfJuBZ — Kaija 🏴‍☠️ terrified citizen (@mother_fickle) January 6, 2026

Wasn't gonna drink tonight but I miss Duffman like a mf https://t.co/TmUv29Khci — Ben 🇵🇸 (@Ben12199517) January 6, 2026

Honestly, I actually kind of get this one, because Duffman was a stand-in for the kind of (awesome) beer mascots and ads of the eighties and nineties. https://t.co/sNoE55C5c8 — Damian Penny (@DamianPenn28819) January 6, 2026

An Iconic Mascot for 30 Years

Duffman made his debut in The Simpsons in the 1997 episode The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson.' So, he has been around for nearly 30 years. The character voiced by Hank Azaria was an immediate hit with audiences for his over-the-top machismo and third-person self-references.

Fans embraced the parody of 1970s and 80s beverage mascots, specifically his white cape, blue leotard, and signature 'Oh, yeah!' exclamation.' Over the years, the character became a symbol of the show's ability to create memorable, recurring figures. However, despite the character's popularity, Azaria admitted that Duffman was his least favourite among the various characters he voiced in the series, including Moe, Chief Wiggum, and Comic Book Guy.

'Duffman will blow me out in a second,' Azaria told Conan O'Brien in 2020. 'I have to save Duffman for the end, and I actually dread it.'

Springfield's Population Shrinks

While The Simpsons is known for its status quo, the retirement of Duffman follows a recent trend of thinning out the Springfield population. Earlier in Season 37, the series saw the permanent death of Alice Glick. In the episode Sashes to Sashes, the longtime church organist collapsed, and executive producer Tim Long confirmed to People that the death was permanent this time.

Fans were devastated because at the time, they were still recovering from Larry 'the Barfly' Dalrymple's death. He passed away in The Simpsons Season 35, Episode 15, Cremains of the Day, due to unspecified natural causes.

Whether this signals a broader trend of concluding character arcs remains to be seen.