As 2026 gets underway, The Simpsons is once again being examined for signs of what the future may hold.

The animated series, created in the US and set in the fictional town of Springfield, has built a lasting reputation for episodes that appear to echo real-world events years later.

This year, attention has turned to predictions involving war, disease, technology and global instability.

Every January, viewers revisit old episodes to see which unsettling moments might align with current fears. The show previously appeared to predict Donald Trump's presidency, Twitter becoming X, and Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance.

None of those moments came with dates attached. Still, the similarities have kept The Simpsons at the centre of online debate.

With 2026 now here, fans are focusing on storylines linked to World War 3, the 'Osaka Flu', AI replacing jobs, smart homes, aliens and even the end of the world. While the show remains a comedy, its themes remain close to reality.

A New Super Flu in Japan

Health fears return through the infamous 'Osaka Flu'. The 1993 episode 'Marge in Chains' centres on a fictional virus that spreads from Japan to Springfield through shipping crates.

The illness itself is not deadly. The real danger comes from panic, misinformation and strained public systems. Shortages quickly follow, and trust in officials begins to collapse.

The episode often resurfaces whenever global health concerns rise. Its focus on fear rather than the illness itself has kept it relevant decades later.

AI Taking Over Jobs

Workplace anxiety plays a significant role in The Simpsons predictions. In the 2012 episode 'Them, Robot', robots replace workers across Springfield.

Mr Burns removes staff from the nuclear power plant because machines are cheaper and more efficient. The storyline mirrors modern discussions about automation and AI replacing human roles.

As AI tools continue to expand across industries, the episode is frequently cited as a warning about economic disruption.

Smart Technology Takes Over Homes

Technology does not stop at the workplace. The Simpsons also explored smart homes long before they became common.

In the 2001 episode 'Treehouse of Horror XII', the family moves into a voice-controlled house that manages their daily lives. Over time, the technology becomes controlling and dangerous.

Today, smart speakers, lighting systems and automated security are part of everyday life. The episode is often referenced as technology increasingly intrudes into private spaces.

People Travel to Space

Space travel has also featured prominently. In the 1994 episode 'Deep Space Homer', Homer is sent into space as NASA tries to make missions more appealing to the public.

Since then, private companies and space agencies have advanced civilian space travel. Celebrity trips gained attention in 2025. While space tourism remains limited, the episode feels increasingly timely.

Worsening of Climate and Natural Disasters

Environmental instability is another recurring theme. In the 1992 episode 'Homer the Heretic', a severe blizzard traps Springfield.

The Simpsons Movie later depicts an environmental disaster caused by toxic waste dumped into a lake. These storylines often resurface during extreme weather events. They reflect long-standing concerns about climate impact and preparedness.

Aliens Coming to Earth?

Alien encounters have also appeared. The 1997 episode 'The Springfield Files' follows two FBI agents investigating Homer's claim that he saw an alien.

The episode blends humour with curiosity about life beyond Earth. Each year, renewed interest in space exploration brings the storyline back into discussion. So far, contact remains fictional.

End of the World in 2026?

Doomsday fears appear in the 2005 episode 'Thank God, It's Doomsday'. After watching a film about The Rapture, Homer becomes convinced the end is near.

Panic spreads as characters react in different ways. The episode reflects recurring fears about global collapse during uncertain times. Such anxieties often return during periods of political and social tension.

World War III Prediction

Perhaps the most unsettling theme is World War 3. In a 1987 short, Homer believes WW3 has begun and hides his family in a bomb shelter.

The idea returns in the 1995 episode 'Lisa's Wedding'. A future scene includes the line, 'We saved your a** in WW3'.

As global tensions continue, the joke has taken on a darker edge. While The Simpsons remains satire, its storylines continue to echo modern fears as 2026 unfolds.