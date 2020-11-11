Sinead O'Connor revealed through social media posts on Tuesday that dates for her 2021 shows will be moved to 2022. She is postponing her concert tour to focus on healing after battling trauma and addiction for six years.

In a series of tweets, the "Faith and Courage" hitmaker announced her intention to enter into a "one year trauma and addiction treatment program" to recover from the "traumatic six years."

"If you knew the six years I've had, your [sic] know what I'm talking about. And I will explain very clearly in 2022," she wrote and talked about the trauma she experienced this year and last. This year, she turned to illegal drugs other than weed after she lost someone she loved.

"I lost someone beloved and has affected me so badly that I became briefly addicted to a drug other than weed," she tweeted, adding that she has "been addicted to weed for 34 years. A lifetime."

O'Connor, who converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, also revealed that it was "traumatic" when one of her kids got sick last year. Thankfully, her child is "thriving now but the mom needs TLC."

Message for folks who have tickets for next year's shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) November 10, 2020

The 54-year "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer then talked about the trauma and abuse she grew up with. She said she never learned how to live a normal life because she was busy making music.

"I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life," she continued and admitted that she "Never took proper time to heal. Wasn't ready to either."

"Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues," she wrote adding, "If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don't, I won't."

I would ask you please to be supportive and understanding and to hold onto your tickets for 2022 because I will be back with a new album and tour. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) November 10, 2020

O'Connor is sorry for the inconvenience and asked everyone to support and understand her decision. She shared that her treatment will start next week. But before she enters rehab, she promised the release of one s**t kicking album.