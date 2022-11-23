"Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox was in a brief but highly publicised relationship with Kanye West from January to February. Glamour reports that the actress has since revealed that she dated the problematic rapper to "distract" him and help Kim Kardashian by "getting him off her case."

In a past interview with People magazine, Fox once said that her relationship with Ye had "no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really, like, such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast; we keep up with each other, which is cool."

However, now that time has passed since the two were dating, Julia Fox has revealed through a Tiktok video her true reasons for wanting to date the "Gold Digger" artist. She said, "I remember just being like, ugh, he was texting me, I wasn't really answering. I was like I don't really want to talk [to] this celebrity again... I was like, 'oh my god, Kanye's yelling at me. What do I do?' But then I had this thought: I was like, 'oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it's me.' Because when I set my mind to something, I do it."

Julia has been using her Tiktok platform to tackle feminist issues like ageing and the male gaze. In one video, a fan commented that it was hard to take her seriously as she was associated with a notorious racist anti-feminist. They said, "I just wish you weren't dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite."

In response, the "PVT Chat: star said: "If women really didn't date men that upheld patriarchal values or didn't date men that were misogynistic or had problematic views or did problematic things in the past or said problematic things in the past, there would be no men left to date."