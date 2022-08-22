A class-action lawsuit was filed on July 14, 2022, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Mars Inc.

Mars Inc., the maker of the "taste the rainbow" Skittles candies is being accused of having "long known of the health problems" the chemical compound posed yet "flouted its own promise to consumers" and continued to sell Skittles with titanium dioxide, posing a "significant health risk to unsuspecting consumers."

Mars Inc. had publicly stated in 2016 its commitment to phase titanium dioxide out of its products, but while the process of phasing out titanium dioxide in its products is underway in Europe, the company has yet to do the same to their products sold in the United States.

The chemical safety facts website defines Titanium dioxide (TiO2) as a colouring agent commonly used in sunscreen and sweets. TiO2 works as a UV filtering ingredient in sunscreen and helps protect a person's skin by blocking the absorption of the sun's ultraviolet light that can cause sunburn.

This raises concern that titanium dioxide can cause damage to DNA and lead to cancer. A 2015 review study found that titanium dioxide is not able to pass through the body, with the same findings as research published in the 1960s suggested. Researchers found that the additive could be absorbed into the bloodstream through the intestines and accumulate in certain organs, potentially damaging the spleen, liver and kidneys.

The European Food Safety Authority published a report in 2021, declaring titanium dioxide "could no longer be considered safe" as a food additive and decided in February to ban the use of titanium dioxide in this way.

However, Britain and Canada disagreed with the European Union's decision and continue to allow the use of titanium dioxide as a food additive.

Professor emeritus of nutrition, food studies and public health Marion Nestle suggests eating unprocessed, whole or organic products that don't contain any added colouring to limit your consumption of titanium dioxide.