In an age where everything is going smart, why should your home's security be any different? The WELOCK suite of electric locks promises convenience and peace of mind with its keyless entry and advanced features. Whether you're tired of fumbling with keys, worried about losing them or simply looking to upgrade your home's security system, WELOCK offers a sleek, modern solution. In this hands-on review, we'll dive into this smart lock suite's functionality, ease of installation, and overall performance to see if it lives up to the hype.

From remote access to fingerprint recognition, WELOCK claims to simplify how you secure your space without compromising safety. With the added benefit of mobile app controls and multiple access modes, the WELOCK suite is perfect for today's tech-savvy homeowners. But how easy is it to install and use daily? Join us as we explore everything from setup to security in this in-depth review of the WELOCK electric locks.

What's In It From the WELOCK Suite?

WELOCK electric locks offer a seamless blend of convenience and security with keyless entry, multiple access modes, and modern features like fingerprint recognition and mobile app controls. Expect easy installation, remote access, and the ability to manage your home's security from anywhere. Here are other products to check out:

Overview Of The WELOCK Suite

Imagine never having to fumble with your keys again. With the WELOCK Smart Lock Cylinder Touch41, you can unlock your door with a simple fingerprint, an RFID card, or through the WELOCK app. This smart lock is designed for ultimate convenience, storing up to 100 fingerprints and pairing it with 20 RFID cards so everyone in your household can easily access it. Plus, if you're out of town, the optional WIFIBOX3 allows for remote control via the app, keeping you connected to your home security no matter where you are.

The WELOCK Smart Lock fits most euro profile doors and has an adjustable cylinder to match various door sizes. You'll always know when to replace the batteries thanks to the OLED display, and the 3 AAA batteries last for 8-10 months with typical daily use. If the battery runs out, you can temporarily use a USB power bank to unlock the door. Built to withstand extreme conditions, this lock is IP65 waterproof and can operate in temperatures as low as -30°C. With electrostatic protection and fire safety features, it offers peace of mind with every close.

Meanwhile, the WELOCK Smart Lock SECBN51 makes home access effortless, whether you use your fingerprint, an RFID card, or the Welock app. It stores up to 100 fingerprints (with three admin spots) and pairs with up to 20 cards, so everyone in the household can have their way to unlock the door. Whether coming home from work or letting in a guest, the WELOCK app, available for iOS and Android, makes managing access simple.

Thanks to the OLED display, which shows battery status and settings, you'll always know when it's time to replace the 3 AAA batteries. A USB power bank can temporarily unlock the door if the battery dies. With electrostatic protection and an IP54 waterproof rating, this smart lock is designed to last.

Lastly, with the WELOCK Smart Lock PCB41, you can unlock your door using a numeric code, an RFID card, or even the WELOCK app. It's designed for everyday convenience, whether you're coming home from work or managing an Airbnb. You can store up to 10 user codes on the lock, making it perfect for families or frequent guests. And for rental properties, it offers endless flexibility—you can add and manage guest passwords or RFID cards with expiration dates through the app, making it ideal for short-term rentals.

Unboxing and Installation

Unboxing any WELOCK products is pretty straightforward—everything you need for a quick and easy upgrade to your door's security is right there. Inside the box, you'll find the sleek electronic lock, three handy RFID cards, an Allen key for installation, an extended lock cylinder component, and a manual to guide you through the process. The materials feel sturdy and high-quality, with stainless steel, zinc alloy, and plastic components. Plus, knowing it comes with a two-year warranty and around-the-clock customer service support gives extra peace of mind.

Installation is surprisingly simple—no drilling is required! In about 10 minutes, you can replace your existing lock cylinder, whether it's for your front door or apartment. The included manual makes it easy to follow, even if you're not a DIY expert. Before you know it, you'll be unlocking your door with a tap of your RFID card or using the app, enjoying the convenience and added security WELOCK offers.

The WELOCK app, available for iOS and Android, gives you complete control. Use it to unlock via Bluetooth, add users, manage intelligent cards, and view the unlocking history. With the ability to control everything from your phone, keeping track of challenges coming and going has never been more effortless. The lock's battery life is impressive, too, lasting up to a year with typical use. You'll be alerted when the battery is running low via the OLED display, so there are no surprises.

***

In conclusion, WELOCK's smart lock products offer a perfect blend of convenience, security, and modern design. Whether upgrading your home or managing a rental property, these locks provide easy installation, multiple ways to unlock, and flexible management through the app.

With sturdy materials, user-friendly features, and thoughtful touches like long battery life and easy maintenance, WELOCK locks are designed to simplify your life while enhancing your home's security. Plus, with a two-year warranty and 24/7 customer support, you can have peace of mind knowing you're backed by quality service. Upgrading to a WELOCK system means embracing intelligent, keyless access for everyday living.