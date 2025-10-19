Millions of Americans relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, are facing uncertainty as the ongoing federal government shutdown threatens to disrupt November payments.

Residents in Pennsylvania and Texas are already being informed that, unless the shutdown ends soon, they may not receive critical food assistance next month, leaving households across both states bracing for a financial blow.

Pennsylvania: Payments Halted from 16 October

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Human Services has confirmed that SNAP payments will be suspended starting 16 October 2025 until the federal shutdown is resolved, according to CBS News.

Officials have stressed that recipients will be notified when payments resume and when to expect future disbursements. However, many families who rely on the assistance to feed their children are anxious about what comes next.

Even during the shutdown, the Department has urged recipients to continue completing renewal forms and reporting any changes to income, household members, or contact details.

State agencies also advised individuals needing immediate help to contact local food banks such as Feeding Pennsylvania, call 211, or visit the PA Navigate website for resources.

Texas: Millions at Risk of Losing Benefits

In Texas, officials have begun alerting residents that food stamp payments could be halted in November if the shutdown continues beyond 27 October 2025, according to The Texas Tribune.

Approximately 3.5 million Texans rely on SNAP benefits each month, and a prolonged funding lapse could lead to a $614 million (£485 million) shortfall for families across the state. Notably, around 1.7 % of those affected are children under 18.

SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed through the Lone Star Card, which functions like a debit card and can be used at participating grocery stores.

The average monthly benefit per household is $379 (£300), although amounts typically range between $200 (£158) and $400 (£316) depending on family size.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees the programme, has advised recipients to check its official website for updates on benefit disbursements and eligibility guidance.

Implications of the Shutdown

The threat to SNAP benefits comes after the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), part of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), notified state agencies that federal funding for SNAP benefits and operations is guaranteed only through the end of October.

If the shutdown extends into November, approximately 42 million Americans could see their food assistance disrupted.

The US government formally entered the shutdown on 1 October 2025, after Congress failed to pass funding for several federal agencies.

Historical precedent highlights the stakes. The 35-day partial shutdown in 2018–2019 caused widespread disruption across multiple programmes, and experts warn a repeat scenario could have devastating effects on vulnerable populations.

At present, other federal assistance schemes such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programme, Medicaid, and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program) remain unaffected.

However, the looming suspension of SNAP benefits underscores the fragility of America's social safety nets when federal funding halts, placing millions of families at immediate risk of food insecurity.