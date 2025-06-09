Snoop Dogg has revealed plans of opening a pop up burger truck at Celtic Park– and wants to serve customers himself.

The 53-year-old rapper has been a Celtic fan for two decades and decided to invest in the Scottish Premiership team after fellow celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham in 2022 for just under £2 million.

'I love what Ryan has done with Wrexham – it's just a great story,' Snoop told the Daily Record in October.

Now he plans on serving up cheese and bacon beef burgers himself in the Parkhead area.

'It's got to be Celtic Park man, I mean where else am I going to bring it,' he said to The Sunday Mail.

Snoop Is An Avid Foodie And Contact of Gordon Ramsey

Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a longtime foodie and wants to combine that passion with his love for sports.

'People know that Snoop is a cook and I would love to bring a pop up burger to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good,' he told The Sunday Mail.

Snoop has his own cookbook called Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen. He has also appeared on cooking shows with TV culinary legend Martha Stewart and has said that he wants to open a restaurant in Scotland with Gordon Ramsey.

The Young, Wild and Free rapper has claimed that he swaps cooking tips with the celebrity chef.

'For real – we are always swapping cooking tips and I do mean swapping,' he said. 'It's not just one way traffic, I send him tips as well – he respects Snoop as chef,' he added.

Snoop's latest venture will have him personally flipping burgers for fans.

'The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple cured bacon,' he explained.

Snoops added, 'The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.'

Snoop Joins Other US Celebrities In Bringing Food Brands To Britain

The Californian rapper isn't the first US star to bring his culinary brand over to the UK.

Los Angeles native and Machete actor Danny Trejo brought his Mexican restaurant over to England in February last year. Established in 2016, Trejo's Tacos has three locations in Los Angeles and now one in Notting Hill, London.

Perhaps the most famous celebrity-owned restaurant is Robert De Niro's Nobu which he co-owns with Meir Teper and chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The New York actor and his fellow Nobu owners have 55 restaurants worldwide, including three London Nobus in Marylebone, Shoreditch, and Park Lane.

Ted Actor Mark Wahlberg also opened a Wahlburgers in Covent Garden, London, but this shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020. He owns the burger chain with his two brothers and Wahlburgers has locations across the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Snoop Dogg's burger truck will be the latest in a surge of US celebrity food brands emerging in the UK.