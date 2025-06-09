Following the release of her Netflix cooking show, Meghan Markle has revealed plans to add hotels and restaurants to her As Ever lifestyle brand.

'When I have someone stay, one of my favourite things to do is prep the guest room,' she said in episode one of With Love, Meghan.

Now, the former royal is expanding her lifestyle brand to include places to stay, 'provisions of food and drink,' and temporary lodgings, The Sun reported over the weekend. Dishes served could include some of Meghan's recipes featured in the show.

Trademarking As Ever for 'hospitality services' fits in with the lifestyle business' image, according to brand experts.

As Ever To Take Inspiration From Cooking Show, Despite Critical Feedback

Her brand's shift to hospitality comes just months after With Love, Meghan debuted on Netflix to mixed reviews.

In the show, Meghan shared cooking, gardening and hosting tips, featuring her friends and famous guests in a luxurious farmhouse in Montecito, California.

Critics slammed the show for being wildly out of touch. British Vogue called it 'High On Gloss And Low On Human Connection' and The Guardian described it as 'sensationally absurd and trite.'

However, With Love, Meghan was renewed for a second series after becoming the 10th most-watched programme on Netflix. Season two has already been filmed and will be released in Autumn this year.

Meghan's Brand And Show Launched Within A Month Of Each Other

It's been a big year for the ex-actress so far. As Ever was launched just over a month after Meghan's Netflix show premiered in March.

The company's website describes it as 'more than a brand — it's a love language.' As Ever sells a range of herbal teas, jams, honeys, and flower sprinkles inspired by Meghan's love for cooking, entertaining and hostessing.

Her new venture into hotels and restaurants makes sense for her brand, according to PR and branding expert Jack Izzard, of Gallia Communications.

'In terms of positioning, it's not a million miles from where As Ever is,' The Sun reported him as saying.

However, Izzard shared concerns over the former royal's ability to run a hotel.

'The issue she's potentially going to have is that's a completely different skill set, running a hospitality business,' he said. Izzard explained further, 'A night in an As Ever B&B will be several hundred pounds.'

'That's really going to blow up if it's bad,' he added.

From Royal Princess To Star Hostess

The launch of her cooking show and lifestyle brand have been a part of Meghan's rebrand from royal defector to entertaining and lifestyle hostess.

Her focus is not on winning over the UK, but rather the American people. The Sun reported that her new products are targeted towards an American demographic, and she has been described as 'Californian royalty.'

Last week, Meghan shared a video on Instagram of her and Prince Harry twerking in an attempt to induce labour when she was overdue with Lilibet. While the video received criticism in Britain for being vulgar, it was a hit with her American audience.

'In the UK everyone's reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it's been a huge hit,' a source shared with The Sun.

Meghan's recent activities have been about 'reclaiming her voice,' Izzard said.

While Izzard claims 'Harry's still stuck in the past and trying to settle scores,' the Duchess of Sussex is 'looking ahead, forging this brand.'

'She's got to earn a living. It's very much "I'm this Californian hostess now,"' he said.