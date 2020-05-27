George R.R. Martin, the famed author of "Song of Ice and Fire" novels and creator of "Game of Thrones" series is doing his bit to preserve history. The fantasy author, who is affectionately called GRRM, is reportedly one of the investors to buy the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad.

GRRM has joined two other investors in the hopes of reviving the century-old railway, according to Santa Fe New Mexican. Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky and NDI New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer are Martin's two other partners in the endeavour.

The railroad is a short rail line of 18.1 miles that runs from Santa Fe to Lamy. The Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway made it to Lamy in 1879. However, the Lamy to Santa Fe operations were closed down in 2012.

Now, the three partners are looking to revive the railway that served the city for well over a century.

"We want to breathe new life into this old train," Banowsky said in a statement.

On behalf of the trio of partners, Oppenheimer said that they did not want to see the historic railway just disappear due to financial problems. Therefore, they decided to take over and provide "a super-fun train experience that builds in the history and culture and natural beauty of New Mexico."

"There's something about train travel that brings you back to a time that we assume was a simpler, more community-based time, long before the internet, before air travel, even before television," Oppenheimer said.

Their project is much bigger than simply repairing the tracks and bridges of the railway line. They reportedly aim to provide an "an array of entertaining arts and cultural events on train excursions to Lamy and at nearby stops."

This is not the first time GRRM has invested in a restoration work of historically significant property. Previously he bought and refurbished renovated the 126-seat Jean Cocteau Cinema in his hometown Santa Fe, New Mexico. Now, the historic cinema hosts movies, author talks, and book signings. The cinema that dates to the early 1900s was reopened in 2013.