The landscape of premium home entertainment has shifted dramatically, signalling the end of an era for Japanese technological dominance. In a surprise move, Sony has confirmed it will spin off its television division into a new joint venture controlled by Chinese manufacturing powerhouse TCL, which will hold a commanding 51 per cent stake. This effectively hands the keys of the Bravia brand to a rival best known for budget-friendly pricing rather than high-end luxury.

While Sony retains a 49 per cent minority interest, the deal represents a fundamental change in operations for one of the world's most recognisable electronics brands. The plan is to marry Sony's famous picture quality with TCL's factory muscle. However, a closer examination reveals that this Japanese icon is essentially transitioning into a Chinese-managed business.

When Does the Bravia Takeover Start?

Although we won't witness the changes tomorrow morning, the process is already in motion. The two tech giants have already signed an initial deal, and they plan to lock in the final contract by the end of March 2026.

Once they get the green light from regulators, the new joint company should officially open for business in April 2027. For now, consumers who were concerned about the loss of the Sony logo can relax.

The companies have confirmed that the new entity will continue to utilise both the 'Sony' and 'Bravia' brand names. The stated goal is to 'create new customer value' by maintaining the external identity of the products while radically altering the manufacturing engine underneath.

How Vertical Integration Could Lower Manufacturing Costs

The primary driver behind this controversial union appears to be the pursuit of ruthless efficiency. According to the joint announcement, the plan is to combine Sony's famous reputation for high-quality picture and sound with TCL's massive manufacturing power. TCL is a dominant force in panel manufacturing, a component that Sony has increasingly had to source from external vendors.

Kimio Maki, the CEO of Sony, framed the partnership as an evolution of their service. 'By combining both companies' expertise, we aim to create new customer value in the home entertainment field, delivering even more captivating audio and visual experiences to customers worldwide,' Maki stated.

However, industry observers note that the mention of 'end-to-end cost efficiency' points toward a future where the premium Bravia badge sits on more affordable hardware.

Will The Market See A £240 Bravia Television?

The potential for price reduction is significant. Currently, Sony's 2025 lineup features the LED Bravia 2 II as its entry-level model, which retails for approximately £400 ($500) for the 43-inch version. In contrast, TCL has successfully dominated the market with devices priced significantly below that threshold.

With TCL's cost-cutting infrastructure driving the new venture, it is entirely plausible that we could see a Bravia model hitting shelves for as little as £240 ($300) or £320 ($400). This would open the brand to a demographic previously priced out of the Sony ecosystem, though it raises questions about brand dilution.

TCL Chairperson Du Juan expressed confidence in the synergy. 'We believe that this strategic partnership with Sony represents a unique opportunity to combine the strengths of Sony and TCL, creating a powerful platform for sustainable growth,' Du Juan said.

'Through strategic business complementarity, technology and know-how sharing, and operational integration, we expect to elevate our brand value, achieve greater scale, and optimize the supply chain to deliver superior products and services to our customers.'

🚨 Major TV industry move

Sony & TCL are forming a new TV joint venture.



• TCL: 51% stake

• Sony: 49% stake



Both Sony and BRAVIA branding will continue.



🗓️ Operations are expected to begin in April 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.



Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida says the… pic.twitter.com/dWsK6H4efl — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 20, 2026

Historical Context of Sony's Consumer Electronics Retreat

For long-time followers of the industry, this partial exit follows a familiar pattern. Sony, which first entered the television business in the 1960s, has spent the last decade slowly pruning its consumer electronics portfolio. The company has previously sold off or shut down its PC (VAIO), tablet, and media player businesses to focus on more profitable sectors like gaming and imaging.

This deal may be the final step in a long goodbye to hardware manufacturing dominance. While the press release frames it as a partnership, the 51 per cent stake suggests that the future of Bravia will be decided in China, not Japan.