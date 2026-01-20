Bungie's highly anticipated Marathon is officially set to launch on 5 March 2026, marking the return of a beloved franchise from the creators of Halo and Destiny. The game will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, with pre-orders already open for multiple editions.

In Marathon, players dive into a PvPvE (Player vs Player vs Environment) survival extraction first-person shooter, taking on the role of a bio-cybernetic Runner. Whether teaming up in threes or striking out solo, you'll face ruthless security forces, rival Runners and harsh environments on Tau Ceti IV in search of valuable loot, weapons and clues about a lost interstellar expedition.

Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Marathon launches with several editions to suit different players. The Standard Edition includes the full game plus year-long updates, such as new maps, 'Runner shells' and live events.

Pre-ordering also unlocks a host of cosmetic bonuses, including weapon charms, stickers and backgrounds.

For those seeking more content, the Deluxe Edition adds premium rewards, including additional cosmetic weapon and Runner shell styles. A Collector's Edition goes even further, featuring a detailed 1:6-scale Runner shell statue, a miniature WEAVEworm collectible and other physical and digital goodies inspired by the game's world.

Linking your pre-order with a Bungie.net account also unlocks crossover rewards for Destiny 2, including exotic ship and ghost shell items, further sweetening the deal for fans of Bungie's broader catalogue.

‼️NEW: Marathon Collector's Edition trailer



"Marathon Collector's Edition includes a 1/6-scale statue of the Thief Runner Shell. Each layer of premium unboxing takes you through Sekiguchi Genetics' shell-weaving process, revealing a Thief shell deployed to Dire Marsh on the… pic.twitter.com/8VKIuendw2 — Marathon Bulletin (@TauCetiGG) January 19, 2026

‼️NEW: Marathon Limited Edition DualSense controller and Pulse Elite wireless headset. pic.twitter.com/CcMik909VA — Marathon Bulletin (@TauCetiGG) January 19, 2026

Limited Edition DualSense Revealed

To coincide with the game's launch, PlayStation has revealed a special Marathon-themed DualSense wireless controller that embodies the title's futuristic aesthetic. Created in close collaboration with Bungie, the controller's design pays tribute to Marathon's bold graphics, clean lines and vivid accents, reflecting the industrial and sci-fi elements found throughout the game's universe.

The limited edition controller will be available in restricted numbers worldwide from 5 March 2026, retailing at approximately $84.99 USD / €84.99 / £74.99 (tax included), with pre-orders beginning on 29 January 2026 at 10 a.m. local time via PlayStation Direct and participating retailers. Availability and launch dates may vary by region.

Additional Accessories and Extras

Alongside the DualSense controller, a Marathon-branded Pulse Elite wireless headset has also been announced. Featuring a matching design and PlayStation Link connectivity for immersive audio, this headset will be available in limited quantities, at a separate price point, exclusively in certain regions.

Fans can also personalise their PS5 experience with a Marathon Welcome Hub background, adding thematic flair to the console's home screen.

‼️BREAKING: Marathon Pre-Order Trailer



March 5, 2026. pic.twitter.com/mF7IQb1o0k — Marathon Bulletin (@TauCetiGG) January 19, 2026

Community Expectations Build

With Bungie promising regular post-launch support, seasonal content drops and evolving storylines, Marathon is being positioned as a long-term live experience. Early previews suggest tight gunplay, striking art direction and an emphasis on player choice that could set it apart.

As Marathon prepares to land on consoles and PC next March, the combination of its survival extraction gameplay, multiple editions with exclusive content and collectable hardware has set early excitement high among shooter fans. Whether you're in it for cutting-edge combat or the stylish controller on your shelf, Bungie and PlayStation are rolling out plenty to talk about ahead of launch day.