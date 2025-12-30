Heated Rivalry is fast becoming the show of the year for 2025. Based on a popular 2019 queer romance novel by Rachel Reid, it follows the secret romance between two professional hockey stars: the 'golden boy' Canadian Shane Hollander and the 'bad boy' Russian Ilya Rozanov.

The series became a global sensation upon its November 2025 debut, quickly becoming the No. 1 series on HBO Max and the most-watched original series for the Canadian streamer Crave. As the show grows, buzz has been growing alongside it regarding the possibility of winning an Emmy.

However, as things lie, it looks like this is not a possibility that will come to pass. Despite its success, it will not be eligible for Emmy consideration under current rules. Why is that so?

Emmy Rules And Funding Structure

The reason for this lies not in quality or audience response, but in funding and production structure. Heated Rivalry is fully financed by Canadian company Bell Media, the parent of Crave. Under the most recent structure of Emmy rules, a foreign television production is ineligible unless it is a co-production, both financially and creatively, between US and foreign partners, agreed before production begins.

The Television Academy specifies that such a partnership must be in place from the outset, with the intention of US broadcast. Heated Rivalry does not meet this requirement. While the 2025–26 rulebook has not yet been released, there has been no indication that this rule will change.

The series was initially scheduled for a 2026 release. Crave later moved the launch forward to capture holiday audiences, a decision that proved effective. HBO Max did not become involved until after the first season had already been completed.

By that stage, it was too late for HBO Max to act as a co-financier or producer. The platform had no creative input and instead took on the role of US distributor only.

HBO Max's Limited Role

That arrangement will continue into the second season. HBO content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that HBO Max will not become more involved. 'We're not going to be involved,' Bloys told Variety. 'I think the last thing the show needs is people meddling in what works.'

He added that he had no interest in weighing in creatively. 'Clearly, they've got a good sense of the show and what works. I will be excited to receive my episodes, and highlight them on HBO Max.'

If submitted, Heated Rivalry would instead be eligible for the International Emmys, which operate under different criteria.

How HBO Max Came On Board

Bloys was introduced to the series by Jason Butler, an HBO executive who acquired the show for HBO Max in Australia. Butler contacted Bloys in early November to ask whether he wanted it for the US market. Episodes were sent over, and negotiations began three days later.

'It was an easy and very quick "yes",' Bloys said. 'Obviously, I'm a gay man, so I had a sense that it might make some waves.' He noted that he was surprised the series was still available so close to its debut.

Success On Both Sides Of The Border

On HBO Max, Heated Rivalry is the top-rated non-animated acquired series since the platform's 2020 launch. It also ranks within the top five scripted debuts on the service this year In Canada, it stands as Crave's most-watched original series.

He also acknowledged the challenge of standing out. 'There's so much good TV out there, that to break through the noise feels like such a gift.' For Heated Rivalry, that breakthrough has arrived, even if Emmy recognition will not follow.