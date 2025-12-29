A new chapter for fans of queer sports romance has arrived as Heated Rivalry co-stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie officially debut a joint audio project on Quinn, essentially giving the fans exactly what they've been looking for.

For those unfamiliar, Heated Rivalry is a 2025 Canadian sports romance television series adapted from Rachel Reid's novels. It centres on a secret, years-long relationship between rival ice hockey stars Shane Hollander of Canada and Ilya Rozanov of Russia. The series, known for its enemies-to-lovers structure and frank treatment of LGBTQ+ identity in elite sport, ended its first season on Christmas Day.

Hockey Rivals Turn Streaming Phenomenon

The story traces Hollander and Rozanov from their rookie seasons through major tournaments, showing how an on-ice rivalry masks a long-running sexual and romantic relationship that neither man can make public.

The series is number 1 on HBO Max Australia, and number 2 on HBO Max USA, second only to It: Welcome to Derry. In Canada, where the series originated, viewership spiked by almost 400% within its first seven days after its debut in November, and reached over a million views in its first 13 days on HBO Max.

On Christmas Day, the same date the season finale aired, audio-erotica platform Quinn released a teaser hinting at a new project linked to the series' leads. 'We did what had to be done,' the company wrote alongside an image of two director's chairs dressed with hockey gear, a notable choice for a platform that usually features solo celebrity readers. The post triggered immediate attention from fans who began connecting the timing, imagery, and casting possibilities.

Teasers Confirm The Voices

Online discussion intensified after a second teaser referencing Ilya Rozanov's well-known tuna melts, before confirmation arrived on 27 December. Quinn shared images of two men on set, including a clear view of Williams' Hobbes tattoo, paired with the caption 'Cottage after party at our place?', a direct nod to the series' sixth episode. The release confirmed that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were voicing the upcoming Quinn Original titled Ember and Ice.

What Is Quinn?

Founded by chief executive Caroline Spiegel, Quinn is an audio-erotica app producing original stories. According to Quinn, their aim is to let listeners 'Listen to erotic stories from your favorite voices on the internet', with content described as made by women for a global audience. Past contributors include Manny Jacinto, Victoria Pedretti, Andrew Scott and Lucien Laviscount of Emily in Paris fame.

Ember and Ice, Williams and Storrie's upcoming joint project, is positioned as a standalone Quinn Original rather than an extension of Heated Rivalry's hockey setting. Early teasers suggested a 'strangers to lovers to enemies to...' structure, foretelling a shift into 'romantasy' rather than sport. In a later clip, both actors appeared wearing wings as a passage from The Song of Achilles was read aloud.

Quinn has also confirmed that Ember and Ice would be a male-male romance without a reader-insert character, differing from much of the platform's second-person content. The first two episodes are scheduled for release on Tuesday 30 December at 12 am PT / 3 am ET / 8 am GMT. Access requires a subscription, priced at £6.30 (approximately $7.99) per month or £47.00 (approximately $59.99) annually.