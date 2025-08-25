Southwest Airlines is introducing a new policy that could change how some customers fly. Starting 27 January, the airline will implement a change to its 'Customer of Size' policy, which has already sparked conversations among travellers. This new requirement has stirred a debate, but what exactly will it mean for passengers?

The New 'Customer of Size' Policy

Southwest Airlines is introducing a new requirement for plus-size passengers. Beginning 27 January, when assigned seating is implemented, these passengers should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional, adjacent seat is available, according to the airline's website.

'I just hope that consumers are aware of this change and I wonder if plus size people will skip out on flying with them at all because of them not knowing if the flight is sold out or not', Jeff Jenkins, founder of plus-size travel blog Chubby Diaries, told USA Today. 'It's just more anxiety to an already high anxiety experience.'

To assist prospective passengers in determining whether they require an additional seat, Southwest's website provides a list of seat widths on its Boeing 737 models. These range from the narrowest at 15.5 inches to the widest at 17.8 inches. The airline notes that the armrest marks the official seat boundary.

New Assigned Seating

In a statement to FOX Business, Southwest Airlines said, 'We are updating many policies as we prepare our operation, employees and customers for assigned seating on 27 January 2026. To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy they should purchase it at booking.'

Southwest Airlines is praised for their “customers of size policy” that allows overweight flyers to purchase one seat and get another complimentary. pic.twitter.com/SMTpruL7Zp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 13, 2023

Passengers who buy an extra seat may be able to get a refund if their flight departed with at least one open seat (or with travellers on standby tickets), both seats they purchased were in the same fare class, and the refund is requested within 90 days of the flight date.

The airline had previously advised plus-size passengers to buy two seats, but with fewer restrictions on refunds. According to the airline's website, plus-size customers flying on trips with Southwest partner carriers must buy an extra, non-refundable seat directly from the partner carrier.

A Major Policy Shift

This change is significant as it alters a popular policy that let larger travellers book two seats for the price of one. The move represents a radical overhaul for the airline, which had been commended for its inclusive approach and for having one of the most accommodating policies for bigger passengers in the United States.

Advocates fear the changes could make flying financially out of reach for many. At the same time, long-time customers say the policy goes against Southwest's reputation as a passenger-friendly airline.

Looking Ahead

This policy change has sparked a significant conversation about inclusivity and the cost of air travel. As Southwest Airlines moves to assigned seating, it remains to be seen how these new rules will affect customer loyalty and the overall flying experience. The outcome of this shift will likely be watched closely by both the airline industry and travellers alike.