A stock market rally has done little to ease investor nerves following November's 6% plunge in the Nasdaq. Wall Street investors are now focusing beyond daily fluctuations, turning their attention to three deeper threats that could threaten the economy's stability.

An AI bubble flagged by the Federal Reserve, a freezing US housing market, and a sharp sell-off in Bitcoin are all intensifying fears of a wider market crash. The risk is heightened by a pending Supreme Court decision on trade tariffs, which could serve as the spark for these concerns to ignite.

Internal Fed's Warnings: The AI Bubble

The first warning comes not from external critics, but from within the Federal Reserve itself. While the Fed's public mandate focuses on inflation and employment, officials are privately voicing concerns that the AI-driven tech rally has created a dangerous market imbalance.

Minutes from the Fed's late October meeting reveal that officials believe stock prices are overvalued. They noted that key valuations are at the 'upper end of their historical distribution'—a technical way of saying prices are detached from actual company profits. These minutes directly attribute this disconnect to 'AI-related investor optimism.'

Housing Market in Freefall

The high interest rates set by the Federal Reserve are now effectively freezing the US housing market. This slowdown introduces a tangible source of concern that extends beyond Wall Street, impacting the broader economy.

Data from a Redfin report shows that only 28 out of every 1,000 US homes changed hands in the first nine months of 2025—the lowest turnover rate in three decades. This figure represents a nearly 38% decline in sales activity compared to the peak in 2021.

The housing market is essentially gridlocked, with both buyers and sellers stuck. High prices and rising borrowing costs have priced out most potential buyers. Meanwhile, a 'rate-lock' effect has homeowners reluctant to sell, as over 70% hold mortgages below 5%, making it financially illogical to sell and take on more expensive loans.

Redfin's head of economics research, Chen Zhao, describes this as an environment of extreme 'caution', with both sides hesitant to transact.

Bitcoin Retreat: A Warning Sign

The anxiety that has frozen the housing market is now evident in speculative assets. Bitcoin's sharp reversal serves as a warning of broader market fears, indicating investor confidence is waning.

After peaking near $94,000 on 18 November, Bitcoin swiftly retreated, losing over $6,000 in days and trading around $87,000—a decline of roughly 7% in less than a week.

This is significant for traditional stocks because a sell-off in high-risk assets often signals that the most aggressive investors are pulling back. Such behaviour can act as a precursor to wider market sentiment shifts, suggesting that confidence in the economy is beginning to weaken.

The Political Wildcard

The confluence of an overvalued tech sector, a stalled housing market, and nervous speculative trading has left Wall Street highly sensitive to upcoming news events. The key question is whether these are isolated issues or signs of a broader correction.

A pivotal factor is the Supreme Court's upcoming decision on Trump-era tariffs. A ruling against the current administration could disrupt international trade and, according to S&P Global, potentially increase government borrowing costs, adding further financial strain.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.