McDonald's is giving its menu a major overhaul in the United Kingdom and Ireland, removing 11 popular items in the process. Starting this week, fans will no longer be able to order favourites like the Maple BBQ Double Quarter Pounder burger, as the fast-food giant shakes up its offerings.

McDonald's announcement has disappointed loyal fans in the UK and Ireland, but the chain plans to make up for it by launching a range of exciting new menu options. The changes come as part of the conclusion of the fast-food giant's 'World Menu Heist' promotion to make way for new seasonal offerings.

The promotion allowed diners to enjoy globally inspired flavours and creative menu creations. Despite their brief availability, people grew attached to several of the featured treats like the limited McFlurries, burgers, and speciality drinks, which have become instant favourites, making the upcoming phase-out unwelcome news.

Here's What McDonald's Is Taking Off the Menu

The menu shake-up is part of McDonald's broader strategy to clear space for upcoming seasonal releases, including several additions planned for the 2025 festive menu. Beginning 25 November 2025, the affected items will be removed from restaurants across the region.

Several fan-favourite treats are on their way out, starting with the Chocolate Caramel Pretzel McFlurry, which many customers considered one of the best McFlurry flavours ever released. Its partner flavour, the Caramel Pretzel McFlurry, is also being discontinued, disappointing those who enjoyed its sweet-and-salty blend. Another dessert leaving the menu is the Choco Caramel Pie, a warm pastry that quickly became a customer favourite.

Among the burgers, the Maple BBQ Double Quarter Pounder—a standout from McDonald's recent promotional lineup—will no longer be available. The Pineapple McSpicy, a spicy chicken burger with a tropical twist, is also being removed despite its popularity for its bold flavour profile.

McDonald's is additionally phasing out several savoury snacks and sides. The Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets with Soy Dip, praised for their bold, umami-rich seasoning, won't be returning. Comfort-food lovers will also be sad to see the Mac 'N' Cheese Triangles go, along with the Sour Cream & Black Pepper Shaker Fries, a seasoned favourite many hoped would stay permanently.

Beverage lovers aren't spared either. Flavoured Sprite varieties, including Sakura X Sprite and Apple X Sprite, are being cut from the lineup. Rounding out the list is the Honeycomb Latte, a sweet seasonal drink that developed its own loyal following in the region.

New and Returning Items on the Menu

McDonald's is not just phasing out some items, but it will also roll out a lineup of fresh additions with some returning fan favourites. Among the treats that customers can expect to see again are the Chocolate Brownie McFlurry and the Mischief McFlurry flavours.

The Big Tasty Burger is also making a comeback in McDonald's UK and Ireland stores. They will be available with extra options, like bacon and creamy white cheddar, for an upgraded experience.

For the new additions, McDonald's is introducing eight completely fresh menu items, including fun, creative options like the Grinch-themed Dill Pickle McShaker Fries, Cheesy Chicken Stack, and the indulgent Grumble Pie.

Diners may also avail the Grinch Meal this holiday, which can be considered an adult Happy Meal. Customers can choose between a Big Mac, a box of nine-piece Chicken McNuggets, or a McPlant meal, all served with the new Grinch McShaker Fries, a drink, and a limited-edition Grinch x McDonald's sock set.

Finally, capping off the festive selection are a variety of themed drinks and desserts, such as the Frozen Grinch Lemonade, Coconut Latte, Coconut Hot Chocolate, Mischief McFlurry, and Chocolate Brownie McFlurry—a mix of sweet, comforting flavours perfect for the season.

'The countdown to Grinchmas is officially on, and McDonald's is set to make the season tastier, cheesier and a little more mischievous,' McDonald's UK said in a press release. 'The 2025 Festive Menu arrives nationwide from Wednesday, 26th November, bringing a generous serving of Christmas joy to fans everywhere. It's here for six weeks only, so savour it while you can!'