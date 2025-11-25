Costco has launched one of its widest voluntary recalls in years, pulling more than a dozen popular products from shelves after a series of safety warnings involving everything from gym gear and air fryers to power banks and home appliances.

The sweeping recall — triggered by multiple alerts from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), manufacturers and consumer reports — urges customers to stop using the affected items immediately, as several pose risks ranging from severe burns to fire hazards and even finger amputations.

BowFlex Dumbbells, Ninja Air Fryers And Anker Power Banks Among Most Concerning Items

One of the headline recalls involves the BowFlex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell sold at Costco. The CPSC and Johnson Health Tech Trading warn that the weight plates can detach during use, creating a serious impact hazard.

NBC 4 Washington notes that more than 15 related items are now on the recall list.

The popular Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer (models OP305CO and OP350CO) has also been flagged. RetailShout notes that the lid can be opened while still pressurised, posing a dangerous burn risk. The CPSC says more than 100 burn injuries — including second- and third-degree burns — have been reported.

Portable Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks (Model A1263), sold through Costco Next, are being recalled due to overheating lithium-ion batteries that may melt, smoke or catch fire. Anker has confirmed the recall and issued a detailed return and replacement notice.

Air Conditioners, Coolers, Water And Food Items Also Recalled

Danby and Midea U-shaped window air conditioners are being pulled due to a mould-growth hazard caused by improper drainage. RetailShout and Drugs.com warn that the trapped moisture may create respiratory risks for users.

Outdoor-use items also appear on the list.

Igloo's 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler, sold between 2020 and 2025, has been recalled after reports of crushing injuries and fingertip amputations linked to its defective tow handle. The CPSC confirms multiple finger-injury reports.

Food and beverage recalls include:

Topo Chico Mineral Water (18-pack glass bottles) for possible bacterial contamination.

Fresh & Ready prepared foods — including select salads and sandwiches — due to potential Listeria contamination.

— including select salads and sandwiches — due to potential Listeria contamination. Tires from Bridgestone and Michelin , flagged for safety-standard failures, according to multiple reports.

, flagged for safety-standard failures, according to multiple reports. Segway Ninebot electric scooters and Sublue underwater scooters, connected to mechanical or battery-related issues.

Together, these recalls span an unusually broad range of categories, from kitchen appliances to personal electronics and food products.

Costco Responds: 'Stop Using These Items Immediately'

Costco has urged customers to discontinue use of all recalled items until they confirm eligibility for refunds, repairs or replacements.

Manufacturers are offering various remedies:

Igloo is supplying free tow-handle repair kits.

is supplying free tow-handle repair kits. Anker has provided a serial-number check tool and streamlined return instructions.

has provided a serial-number check tool and streamlined return instructions. Ninja and BowFlex owners are being directed to CPSC-listed return processes.

Costco says affected customers should check their receipts, online order history or packaging to confirm product model numbers.

Consumer Concerns Mount As Recall List Grows

Consumer advocacy groups warn that the number and diversity of products involved are troubling. Good Housekeeping reports this wave spans food, electronics, fitness equipment, appliances and automotive goods — prompting questions about quality control.

Online, customers express frustration, particularly BowFlex buyers upset about partial-credit vouchers rather than full refunds.

What Shoppers Should Do Now

Anyone who purchased these items — in store or through Costco Next — should: