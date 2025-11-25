A candid critique has turned into a full-blown scandal for Campbell's Soup Company. The iconic American food manufacturer announced that an investigation is underway regarding comments made by a senior executive in an unfiltered audio recording.

A former employee who secretly recorded the boss's rant in November last year filed a wrongful termination case. Martin Bally, Vice-President and Chief Information Security Officer, and the centre of the controversy, is temporarily on leave.

Robert Garza, the company's cybersecurity analyst, was abruptly terminated after reporting the incident to his supervisor, J.D. Aupperle. Aupperle, also a defendant in the lawsuit, did not advise Garza to bring the matter to Human Resources.

Consumer Protection Investigation

Garza filed the case in Wayne County Circuit Court in Michigan. Meanwhile, James Uthmeier, the Attorney General of Florida, confirmed that the state's Consumer Protection Division is investigating the quality of Campbell's products based on Bally's comments.

In the audio recording, Bally is heard saying that Campbell's makes 'highly processed food' for 'poor people.' The company executive also mentioned bioengineered meat. The Florida Attorney General said, 'We don't do the fake, lab-grown meat here in Florida. We'll enforce the law and shut down!'

Bally said more, 'I don't want to eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer. I don't buy Campbell's products anymore.' He also called Indian employees 'idiots'.

Garza did not share the recording until January 2025. Aupperle did nothing, and he was shocked when he was fired soon after. On the day of the supposed recording, Bally was full of praise for Garza's performance. Zachary Runyan, the lawyer for Garza, said his client has no record of any disciplinary action.

The official termination date was 30 January 2025. Garza believes it was in retaliation for raising the issue of Bally's unbecoming behaviour as a company executive. It could also be due to his comment on the racially hostile work environment at Campbell's.

False Claims

A Campbell's spokesperson said, 'If the recording is legitimate, the comments are unacceptable. They do not reflect our values and the culture of our company. We were not aware of the recording.'

Given that Bally works in IT and is not involved in food manufacturing, the company said his comments are inaccurate and patently absurd. However, Garza was disappointed that Campbell's or its Human Resources department did not even extend the courtesy of updating him. It took him 10 months to find new employment.

Garza did not expect a routine salary meeting with Bally to degenerate into what it is now. A chief information security officer criticising his employer and belittling workers. What appalled him more was Bally's admission that he was often stoned from marijuana edibles at work. All these comments were recorded.

According to Runyan, Garza is seeking financial compensation for emotional and reputational harm, and economic harm due to lost wages, and attorney's fees. Garza feels betrayed because the company motto is, 'We treat you like family here at Campbell's — come work for us.' Garza said.