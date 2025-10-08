A Vandenberg launch lit up the California skies on Tuesday evening as SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soared into orbit, creating a striking 'jellyfish' light display that left millions in awe and others in confusion.

The launch countdown began shortly before 9 p.m. PDT, culminating in the lift-off of 28 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

While the spectacle mesmerised skywatchers and dominated social media, it also drew criticism from residents alarmed by noise, light, and the growing frequency of launches.

Dazzling Rocket Display Visible Across California

The SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East between 8:54 p.m. and 10 p.m. PDT, marking another step in the company's rapid Starlink expansion.

Within minutes of launch, the rocket's exhaust plume expanded against the twilight sky, forming a glowing, jellyfish-like shape visible from Santa Barbara to San Diego — as reported by Space.com, similar luminous plume effects have accompanied recent SpaceX launches.

The mission successfully deployed 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, and the first-stage booster made a controlled landing on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. The launch was streamed live, attracting thousands of viewers eager to witness another Vandenberg launch countdown in real time.

Social Media Erupts with Awe and Curiosity

As the 'jellyfish rocket' soared overhead, social media platforms filled with photos, videos, and reactions. Many described the scene as 'beautiful' and 'unreal', while others admitted initial confusion, mistaking the glowing trails for UFOs.

The term 'Vandenberg launch' quickly trended across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, as users shared footage of the bright plumes captured across California's night sky.

Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites from California pic.twitter.com/jLYIgxOlMY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2025

Confusion and Complaints from Communities

Despite the excitement, local authorities received reports of concerned residents who mistook the rocket's glow for explosions or unidentified objects. Communities near the base, including Ventura, Oxnard, and Lompoc, also expressed frustration over late-night disturbances and sonic booms that followed the launch.

Environmental groups and astronomers have raised concerns about light pollution and the impact of repeated launches on local ecosystems. The growing number of SpaceX Vandenberg launches has sparked debate over whether the area can sustain the current launch cadence.

Regulators Push Back on Expansion Plans

The California Coastal Commission recently rejected a proposal to increase the number of annual launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, citing noise, wildlife disruption, and limited community consultation. SpaceX and the US Space Force maintain that federal jurisdiction allows operations to continue under national oversight.

Officials say the company's expansion is essential for deploying the Starlink satellite network, which aims to provide global broadband coverage. However, state regulators argue the environmental cost needs greater scrutiny.

Vandenberg's Growing Role in SpaceX Operations

The Vandenberg launch site has become a crucial West Coast hub for SpaceX, supporting an increasing number of Starlink missions and contributing to record-breaking launch totals in 2025. The base has already hosted multiple launches this year, with more scheduled in the coming weeks, according to recent SpaceX updates.

As the countdown begins for future missions, Californians can expect more dazzling jellyfish rocket displays — and renewed debate over the balance between innovation and impact on local night skies.