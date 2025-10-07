Ben Lewis, the celebrated Australian stage star best known for his haunting turn as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and its sequel Love Never Dies, has died aged 46.

The acclaimed performer passed away on Monday, 6 October, in Sydney after a courageous battle with bowel cancer.

His death was confirmed by close friend and Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge, who paid an emotional tribute on social media, remembering Lewis as a gifted artist and a deeply cherished friend.

Career Highlights

Born in London on September 28, 1979, to opera singers Michael Lewis and Patricia Price, Ben Lewis was immersed in the world of music from an early age. He pursued formal training at the Royal College of Music in London and the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Lewis made his professional debut in the early 2000s, performing in various productions across Australia, including Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, A Little Night Music, and Spamalot.

His breakthrough came in 2011 when he originated the role of the Phantom in the Australian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies.

Lewis's performance was met with critical acclaim, earning him the Judith Johnson Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the 2012 Sydney Theatre Awards. In 2017, he reprised the role in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera, where he performed until 2018.

As reported by Whatsonstage, Ben Lewis's diverse roles spanned continents, including his portrayal of Larry in the West End production of Company and performances in UK tours of Love Me Tender and The Bodyguard. His performance was widely acclaimed, contributing to the continued success of the production.

Personal Life and Health Struggles

In 2021, Lewis's wife, actress Melle Stewart, suffered a stroke, and he became her primary caregiver. Despite these personal challenges, Lewis continued to perform, demonstrating resilience and dedication to his craft.

In February 2024, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which progressed rapidly despite undergoing surgery and chemotherapy. The cancer was deemed incurable, and Lewis passed away in October 2025.

Tributes from the Theatre Community

The news of Lewis's passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the theatre community. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber expressed his sorrow, stating, 'I first met Ben when he premiered the marvellous Australian production of Love Never Dies in which he played the Phantom. After his huge personal success in the role, he came to London to play Phantom in the original show. His triumph in the role played a huge part in ... '

Todd Woodbridge shared a personal message on Instagram, describing Lewis as 'one of the great humans, funny ... worked with.' He fondly recalled their time together, including holidays in Scotland and visits to the dressing rooms of Her Majesty's Theatre in London.

Legacy and Impact

Ben Lewis's legacy in the world of musical theatre is marked by his powerful performances and the profound impact he had on audiences and colleagues alike. His portrayal of the Phantom in both Love Never Dies and The Phantom of the Opera remains a highlight of his illustrious career.

Beyond his stage presence, Lewis was known for his kindness, mentorship, and unwavering dedication to his craft. He is survived by his wife, Melle Stewart, and their extended family, who continue to honour his memory and the joy he brought to audiences worldwide.