Spain has entered three days of official national mourning following a catastrophic high-speed train collision in the southern province of Córdoba that has claimed at least 42 lives. The disaster, which occurred on Sunday evening near the town of Adamuz, has left investigators and government officials searching for answers after preliminary findings suggested a mechanical or infrastructure failure rather than human error.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:45pm on 18 January, when the rear carriages of a northbound Iryo train travelling from Málaga to Madrid derailed and crossed into the path of an oncoming Renfe service. The impact sent the first two carriages of the southbound Renfe train plummeting down a four-metre embankment. According to ITV News, the death toll rose to 42 on Tuesday as recovery teams continued to clear the mangled wreckage.

Investigation Focuses on 'Strange' Track Fault

Spain's Transport Minister, Óscar Puente, described the incident as 'truly strange,' noting that the derailment took place on a straight section of track that had been renovated as recently as May 2025. Both trains were reportedly travelling well within the 155 mph (250 km/h) speed limit at the time of the impact.

Preliminary reports from technical teams on-site have identified a potential culprit: a broken section of track known as a 'fishplate' joint. Investigators believe a gap between rail sections may have widened over time, eventually causing the Iryo train's tail end to jump the tracks. According to The Independent, the train drivers' union, SEMAF, had previously warned rail operator ADIF in August about 'severe wear and tear' on this specific stretch of high-speed line.

Casualties and Survival Stories

The force of the collision was so violent that rescue workers discovered bodies several hundred metres from the main crash site. Among the dead is the driver of the Renfe train, while dozens of survivors remain in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

One particular story that has gripped the nation involves a six-year-old girl who was found wandering the tracks after the crash. She was the sole survivor of her family, who were returning from a trip to Madrid to see a musical. As reported by The Guardian, the child emerged with only minor injuries, while her parents, brother, and cousin were confirmed among the fatalities.

National Shock and Infrastructure Safety

The crash is the deadliest rail disaster in Spain since the 2013 Santiago de Compostela derailment, which killed 80 people. However, unlike the 2013 incident, which was attributed to excessive speed, the Adamuz crash appears to involve a failure of a network long regarded as one of Europe's safest.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the site on Tuesday to offer support to the emergency services, who were praised for their swift response in the remote, difficult-to-access area. According to Al Jazeera, the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed line is expected to remain closed at least until Friday as specialists from the Railway Accident Investigation Committee (CIAF) conduct a forensic analysis of the carriages.

The Spanish government has vowed a transparent investigation, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stating, 'We will uncover the truth.' Technical teams are currently assessing whether the broken track joint was the primary cause of the derailment or a consequence of the initial impact.