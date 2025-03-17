A record number of Americans are working multiple jobs, with side hustles becoming a financial lifeline in an economy where wages struggle to keep pace with inflation. According to a recent survey, over a third of U.S. adults now earn extra income through gigs such as freelancing or weekend shifts.

With the cost of living continuing to rise—particularly for parents and carers—it is hardly surprising that so many are turning to second jobs to stay afloat. However, as inflation remains stubbornly high, an important question arises: how much work is too much in today's America?

The Rise of American Job Jugglers

The number of Americans working multiple jobs has reached its highest level since the Great Recession in 2009. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveals that as of February 2024, 9.04 million people—accounting for 5.5% of the workforce—are balancing more than one job. A separate report by Side Hustle Nation echoes this, showing that 39% of working Americans rely on multiple sources of income.

Further analysis from the St. Louis Federal Reserve highlights the realities of job juggling. On average, those with multiple jobs work 35 hours in their primary role and an additional 13.5 hours across side gigs. These workers, with an average age of 42.5 years, earn an annual salary of £44,786 ($57,865)—only slightly higher than the £44,089 ($56,965) made by single-job earners. Their extra work brings in an average of £689 ($891) per month, often used to cover essentials, build savings, or afford discretionary spending.

While some take on additional work out of necessity, others do so to meet specific financial goals. Advances in technology and the normalisation of remote work have made juggling multiple roles easier than ever.

Working From Home: A Solution for Struggling Americans?

The pandemic accelerated the shift towards remote work, enabling employees to take on multiple roles more easily than those in traditional office settings. A Bankrate analyst noted that eliminating commutes and having more flexible schedules have allowed some workers to manage two full-time jobs simultaneously.

However, experts caution against the long-term sustainability of this lifestyle. Dr Mary Hayes of ADP Research points out that workers with just one full-time role experience the least financial strain. Those combining full-time work with gig jobs fare better than individuals who juggle multiple part-time roles across different employers. This suggests that financial stability is more likely when at least one primary job provides consistent income, benefits, and security.

Although gig jobs do not always generate high earnings, platforms like Upwork and Fiverr have made them increasingly attractive. One of the biggest groups turning to side hustles? Parents who are struggling with the rising costs of raising children.

Parents Turn to Side Hustles Amid Soaring Childcare Costs

Parents with children under 18 are among those most likely to take on extra work. A 2024 survey found that 45% of parents with young children now have side hustles, compared to 36% of childless adults and 28% of parents with grown children. Notably, 52% of those with side gigs have started them within the past two years, reflecting a growing reliance on extra income.

One key driver of this trend is the rising cost of childcare. Families in the U.S. now spend an average of £8,513 ($11,000) annually on childcare, marking a nearly 250% increase since 1991. The problem has worsened in 2024, with childcare costs rising by 4.1%—outpacing the overall inflation rate. This financial burden is pushing many parents to take on additional work to afford basic expenses.

Jordan Chussler, a 41-year-old financial editor and father, describes his work-life balance as 'mayhem.' With an £8,204 ($10,600) private school bill and rising household expenses, he juggles freelance projects and restaurant shifts on top of his full-time job. Despite a household income of £127,706 ($165,000), Chussler takes on extra work to edge closer to £154,796 ($200,000). His earnings primarily go into a Roth IRA and his daughter's education fund, demonstrating how even high earners feel the pressure to take on more work.

Yet, the rising cost of childcare is just one aspect of a much larger issue—soaring inflation continues to put financial strain on American families.

Inflation in the US: A Growing Concern

Inflation remains one of the biggest challenges facing the U.S. economy. In January 2024, consumer prices rose by 3% year-over-year, an increase from 2.9% the previous month, according to the BLS. Grocery prices alone surged by 0.5% in a single month, with egg prices jumping 15.2%—the highest spike since 2015. Gasoline costs also increased by 1.8%, while car insurance premiums climbed by 2% in just 30 days.

President Donald Trump recently admitted that lowering prices is proving more difficult than anticipated, despite being a central issue in previous election campaigns. Speaking to Time magazine, he described the supply chain as 'broken' and acknowledged that 'it's very hard to bring things down once they're up.' Meanwhile, experts warn that Trump's proposed tariffs could exacerbate inflation rather than alleviate it.

As the cost of living continues to rise faster than wages, more Americans are taking on additional work to maintain financial stability. Whether motivated by necessity or personal ambition, the ongoing rise in inflation, childcare costs, and stagnant wages suggests that the trend of job juggling is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.